Padres Notes: Ex-Friar Suddenly Retires, Michael King Wants Free Agency Bidding War, Series Win vs Angels
The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-1, on Wednesday as they improved to 27-15 and won yet another series on the season.
Ahead of the eventual victory, a former Padres infielder announced a sudden retirement from the game of baseball. Although his time in San Diego was brief, he will be remembered for his contributions to the game over a storied 14-year career.
Additionally, Michael King revealed that he hopes to be the subject of an all-out bidding war when he hits free agency. With the kind of numbers he's been putting up this season, he is on pace to do just that.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Padres Infielder Announces Sudden Retirement
Padres' Michael King Hopes to Be Center of All Out Bidding War in Free Agency
Padres' Fernando Tatis Gets MVP Praise After First Career Walk-Off Home Run
Padres Veteran Castoff Doing Whatever He Can to Prove He's Worthy of Another Shot
Padres Manager Reveals Why He Isn't Platooning Left-Handed Slugger
Yu Darvish Could Return to Padres After Just One Rehab Start
Former Padres Prospect, Cy Young Winner Joins American League Front Office
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.