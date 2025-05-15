Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ex-Friar Suddenly Retires, Michael King Wants Free Agency Bidding War, Series Win vs Angels

Gabe Smallson

May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-1, on Wednesday as they improved to 27-15 and won yet another series on the season.

Ahead of the eventual victory, a former Padres infielder announced a sudden retirement from the game of baseball. Although his time in San Diego was brief, he will be remembered for his contributions to the game over a storied 14-year career.

Additionally, Michael King revealed that he hopes to be the subject of an all-out bidding war when he hits free agency. With the kind of numbers he's been putting up this season, he is on pace to do just that.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

