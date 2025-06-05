Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Former Padre Considering Retirement, Friars Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade, Xander Bogaerts Injury

Sep 25, 2014; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Yasmani Grandal (8) celebrates with left fielder Seth Smith (12) and catcher Adam Moore (21) after hitting a grand slam against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the San Francisco Giants, 6-5, on Wednesday after leading, 5-0, in the fifth inning. The Friars dropped to 35-25 on the year.

Xander Bogaerts left the contest early with shoulder soreness. It's the same shoulder the All-Star fractured last season, as he later claimed it has been bothering him for 'a couple days.'

Additionally, a former Padres catcher is likely to retire per a recent report. The veteran played the first three seasons of his MLB career in San Diego, and now his professional baseball life seems to be coming to a close.

Finally, the Friars are urged to acquire a big money All-Star ahead of the trade deadline. Although he is in the midst of a slump, his defensive talents at a key position are certainly needed at the moment.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

