Padres Notes: Former Padre Considering Retirement, Friars Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade, Xander Bogaerts Injury
The San Diego Padres lost to the San Francisco Giants, 6-5, on Wednesday after leading, 5-0, in the fifth inning. The Friars dropped to 35-25 on the year.
Xander Bogaerts left the contest early with shoulder soreness. It's the same shoulder the All-Star fractured last season, as he later claimed it has been bothering him for 'a couple days.'
Additionally, a former Padres catcher is likely to retire per a recent report. The veteran played the first three seasons of his MLB career in San Diego, and now his professional baseball life seems to be coming to a close.
Finally, the Friars are urged to acquire a big money All-Star ahead of the trade deadline. Although he is in the midst of a slump, his defensive talents at a key position are certainly needed at the moment.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Padres Catcher Likely to Retire: Report
Padres Urged to Acquire $50 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
Padres Pitcher Says Prayer Before Every Game That No One Gets Hurt
Padres' AJ Preller Doesn't Like Fans Cheering Manny Machado's Name for Hilarious Reason
Padres Expected to Explore Trade Market at Key Position
Loss to Padres Prompts Giants Shocking Roster Overhaul, Including Former Padre's Return
