Padres Notes: Ha-Seong Kim Signs, Michael King Trade Rumors, Lawsuit Hurt Roki Sasaki Chances?

Gabe Smallson

Aug 13, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) throws to first base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have lost another free agent talent as this abysmal offseason moves along. Ha-Seong Kim is the latest player on the 2024 roster who was not able to be brought back.

Michael King is another name that is being 'dangled' to opposing MLB teams as trade bait. The 29-year-old went 13-9 last year with career highs in wins (13), innings pitched (173.2), WAR (4.2), and strikeouts (201).

After losing Roki Sasaki in another chapter of the Padres' dreadful offseason, his agent revealed just how aware of the ownership feud the phenom was when making his MLB decision.

And finally, although this has been an offseason to very quickly be removed from the memories of San Diego's fanbase, Bleacher Report placed the Padres in a very favorable spot in the MLB preseason power rankings. This is still a 93-win team that came within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions in the NLDS.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

