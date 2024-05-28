Padres Notes: Juan Soto Counterfactuals, Arraez's Revenge, a Former Padre Pitcher Washes Out (Again)
The Padres are enjoying a modest two-game winning streak after Monday's 2-1 win over the Marlins. The streak began when one revenge series (featuring Juan Soto's Yankees) ended and another (Luis Arraez vs. Miami) began.
Catch up on all the latest Padres headlines below:
Juan Soto Reveals His Biggest Regret From Time With Padres
Former Padres outfielder Juan Soto, now a New York Yankee, discussed his biggest regret during his tenure with the San Diego team. As he revisited San Diego over the weekend with his new team, Soto shared sentiments on what he missed accomplishing with the Padres, highlighting an emotional connection to his former team and city.
Padres vs. Marlins: Luis Arraez's Revenge
Speaking of friends-turned-foes: Luis Arraez boasts a superb batting average of .391 since joining the Padres from the Miami Marlins — a high bar to set for the "revenge series" against his former team.
Late Padres Owner Peter Seidler Never Would Have Traded Juan Soto, Says Scott Boras
Reflecting on the influence late owner Peter Seidler had on the Padres, renowned sports agent Scott Boras voiced that Seidler never would have approved the trade of Juan Soto. Boras's comments shed light on hypothetical scenarios that came to a head during their weekend series against the New York Yankees.
Former Padres Pitcher Designated for Assignment by Reigning Champs
A former relief pitcher for the San Diego Padres was recently waived by the defending MLB champion Texas Rangers. Shaun Anderson, who pitched five games for the Padres in 2021, had been attempting a return to the major leagues after a brief hiatus in Korea.
Padres News: Luis Arraez Reveals Where He Wants to Play on the Field
Arraez has expressed a clear preference for playing positions on the field rather than being a designated hitter. His eagerness to be more actively involved in the game is not a problem for the Padres, who are short-handed on the infield following the loss of Xander Bogaerts to a shoulder fractures.