Padres Notes: Manny Machado Calls Out Dodgers, Injured Outfielder May Not Return, Trade Deadline Insight
The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-6, on Tuesday night and fell to 39-33 on the year.
Following Monday night's game, superstar Manny Machado took a shot at one of the Dodgers outfielders who insinuated that Dylan Cease had purposely hit him. Players getting pegged with pitches, intent or not, seemed to be a theme during Tuesday's game as well.
Additionally, a currently injured outfielder is at risk of not returning this season, but not because of health. The outfield has been a glaring area that lacks depth this season and the Friars may look to upgrade the position rather than bring him back.
Finally, with the trade deadline a little over a month away, a few different insiders shed light on the Padres' current situation. There are a couple avenues the Friars can take to bolstering their team for the final stretch of 2025.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
