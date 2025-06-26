Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Pitcher Placed on IL, Xander Bogaerts Injury, Cy Young Winner Trade to SD?

Gabe Smallson

Jun 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Daylen Lile (51) is tagged out by San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) as he tries to steal second base during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Daylen Lile (51) is tagged out by San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) as he tries to steal second base during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres held on to beat the Washington Nationals, 1-0, on Wednesday to take the series. They improved to 44-36 thanks to seven scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts from Nick Pivetta.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Friars placed a rookie pitcher on the injured list. The move comes one day after the right-hander was drilled by a line drive in the fourth inning, leading to his early exit from the contest.

Additionally, Xander Bogaerts was a late scratch from Wednesday's game. The veteran is dealing with left shoulder soreness.

Finally, the Padres have been named a top landing spot for a Cy Young winner from a key National League rival. The southpaw would bring so much to an already immensely talented rotation down the stretch.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Gabe Smallson
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

