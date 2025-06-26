Padres Notes: Pitcher Placed on IL, Xander Bogaerts Injury, Cy Young Winner Trade to SD?
The San Diego Padres held on to beat the Washington Nationals, 1-0, on Wednesday to take the series. They improved to 44-36 thanks to seven scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts from Nick Pivetta.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Friars placed a rookie pitcher on the injured list. The move comes one day after the right-hander was drilled by a line drive in the fourth inning, leading to his early exit from the contest.
Additionally, Xander Bogaerts was a late scratch from Wednesday's game. The veteran is dealing with left shoulder soreness.
Finally, the Padres have been named a top landing spot for a Cy Young winner from a key National League rival. The southpaw would bring so much to an already immensely talented rotation down the stretch.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Place Pitcher on Injured List in Unfortunate Update
Padres Scratch Xander Bogaerts From Wednesday’s Lineup Due to Injury
Padres Named Top Landing Spot for Cy Young Winner From NL Rival in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres Manager Says Manny Machado is One of MLB's Most 'Misunderstood' Players
Nationals Manager Pours Salt Into Padres' Wound After James Wood, CJ Abrams Dominance
Padres News: MLB Makes Decision on Robert Suarez Suspension Appeal
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.