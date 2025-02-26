Former Philadelphia Phillies Ace Explains Why He Loves Their Starting Rotation
Cole Hamels knows a good starting rotation when he sees one.
The four-time All-Star was part of some great rotations throughout his 15-year career, including one of the best pitching staffs in recent history with the 2011 Philadelphia Phillies. With Hamels, Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee and Roy Oswalt, the Phillies cruised to 102 wins and their fifth straight NL East title that year.
Hamels retired a few years ago and now works as a special instructor at Philadelphia's spring training camp in Clearwater, Florida. The 2008 World Series MVP enjoys sharing the knowledge and experience gleaned from his
Now 41, Hamels is impressed by the staff the Phillies have put together for 2025, which is largely the same one that carried the team to a division title last year.
In fact, it might be the best rotation in baseball, exceeded perhaps only by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Any time you see depth and the talent, there's confidence because you need pitching to win," Hamels said in an interview with John Foley. "It's hard to keep good pitching healthy throughout a season...It has to be a stable."
Philadelphia's rotation certainly resembles a stable, starting at the top. Zack Wheeler is arguably the best pitcher in baseball and just finished second in the 2024 NL Cy Young race to Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale.
There's plenty of depth beyond him, too. Aaron Nola is a former All-Star and a legit No. 2. He's also durable, having topped 180 innings six times in the last seven seasons.
Cristopher Sanchez made his first All-Star team last year and might still be getting better. He was dominant in his spring training debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, tossing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Ranger Suarez also made his first All-Star team last year, giving the Phillies four All-Stars in their rotation. Jesus Luzardo also has that potential and is only one year removed from tallying 208 strikeouts and a 3.58 ERA with the 2023 Miami Marlins.
There's additional depth with former All-Star Taijuan Walker and top pitching prospect Andrew Painter, who's expected to crack the rotation at some point in 2025.
With so much veteran pitching talent, Philadelphia is once again considered a World Series contender and a top threat to win the NL East. The Phillies have the arms, so now they just need good health, good luck and some good old-fashioned run support.