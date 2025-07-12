Phillies Land Polished Prep Hitter in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The 2025 MLB draft is brimming with talented prep position players, and the Philadelphia Phillies are well-positioned to capitalize on that.
The Phillies have taken a high schooler in the last five drafts, selecting two pitchers and three position players.
That bodes well for their plans on Sunday night with the No. 26 overall pick.
Philadelphia will likely have to replenish a strong farm system following the trade deadline, where they’ll look to reinforce their bullpen.
While some teams in the league may find themselves out of their element with a draft class that favors the ability to develop high school players into eventual Major League talent, the Phillies aren’t one of them.
Baseball America released its latest MLB mock draft (subscription required). The author, Carlos Collazo, projects that the Phillies will select third baseman Gavin Fien out of California.
“His hit/power combination is one of the more exciting in the class, and he would represent another year of the Phillies jumping on a player with upside who fell a bit during the spring,” Collazo wrote.
The Great Oak High School infielder is viewed as one of the more polished hitters in the first round, but he began to struggle a bit in the spring with what’s been described as an “unorthodox” setup and swing.
Fien is the No. 22 prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings and is currently committed to the University of Texas.
He has the tools to project at third base, with a potential fit at first or a corner outfield spot.
Fien played first base for the United States U18 team last summer, where he batted .400 and impressed in Panama.
He would certainly fit the blueprint Philadelphia employs in the first round of the draft, which will begin on July 13 during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
The question is whether he’ll be there or if a team such as the Boston Red Sox snags him at No. 15 overall.
In a draft class with a plethora of prep hitter talent, there’s no reason to stray from what’s worked and helped the Phillies develop prospects with patience due to a contending roster.
