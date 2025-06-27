Phillies Receive Solid Marks on First Half Report Card With Plenty of Room To Grow
The Philadelphia Phillies are done with their first half of the 2025 season and they sit just half a game back in an NL East that seems like a two-team race right now.
Vibes may not be great right now following a sweep to the Houston Astros, but the season has been very solid overall.
Here is a mid-year report card for the Phillies, who currently sit at 47-34, going over all of the important aspects of the franchise this season:
Offense: B
While the Phillies have been a top-half of the league team this season, they are absolutely not reaching their potential. They are an incomplete team and are not doing enough to address it.
Players like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner are playing great. That's a given. It's the rest of the team that needs to step up.
The outfield has been disappointing, which people could have guessed entering the year. Through 80 games, that group ranked No. 21 in the league with a wRC+ of 96.
They have enough talent, they just need to start playing like it.
Starting Rotation: A
What else is there to say besides great job yet again by Philadelphia at putting together a very strong staff. Granted, it didn't need much work, but the results have been great.
Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez all have sub-3.00 ERAs and make up one of the best three-man groups in all of baseball.
Aaron Nola is having a down year and out indefinitely due to injury, but they have been able to make do. Jesus Luzardo and Mick Abel have been about as good as they could ask for as backend guys.
Bullpen: C
This was an issue heading into the year and has only gotten worse as the season has progressed.
The best reliever they have, Jose Alvarado, is dealing with a suspension and will miss the postseason.
Joe Ross and Jordano Romano are the only offseason additions that are still around, and they haven't been much to write home about. Romano is at least turning things around, but the start was poor.
Overall, like last year, they lack a true closer and will have to get creative again in the playoffs if they don't make a move.
Injuries: A-
There are currently no season-ruining injuries for the Phillies, which is a plus. Nola, of course, will be out for a while with an ankle injury, but he wasn't playing great to begin with.
It looks as though Bryce Harper will be returning soon, and he has been much missed. They've managed injuries well this season.
Overall: B+
Philadelphia is clearly very good, but it feels like they should be better. They have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball and have some of the most talent on offense.
It's hard to complain too much when the team has the sixth-best record in MLB, but taking things up yet another notch could mean great things in the playoffs.
