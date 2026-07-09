Angels GM Offers Emphatic Answer to Mike Trout, Phillies Rumors

The Philadelphia Phillies have a glaring hole in their lineup in right field with Adolis Garcia suffering a season-ending lat injury.

A right-handed bat was already near the top of their MLB trade deadline wish list before Garcia and Johan Rojas were both injured. Now, it has become an even bigger need, as the team is in search of an everyday right fielder.

One player whom the fans would love to see the Phillies acquire is Mike Trout. The Los Angeles Angels star has shown a return to form this season after his numbers dropped off during the 2025 campaign.

He would address a lot of the team’s needs currently, and being traded to his hometown team would almost certainly be appealing enough to waive his no-trade clause. Alas, it takes two to tango on trade negotiations, and the Angels aren’t ready to do so.

Angels have no plans of trading Mike Trout to Phillies

Jun 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) looks on in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic on X, he asked Los Angeles general manager John Mozeliak if he would trade Trout to Philadelphia ahead of the deadline. He gave an emphatic, one-word answer: “NO!”

That is about as clear-cut an answer as a front office executive will ever give in response to rumors swirling. The Phillies would love to acquire Trout, but it isn’t going to happen, at least not ahead of this year’s deadline.

That is too bad, because MLB fans would love to see the future Hall of Famer taking the field in games that matter in the second half of the season. Los Angeles is going nowhere fast again in 2026, as their 37 victories entering play on July 9 are the fewest in the MLB.

Trout has not indicated that he will be requesting a trade, as he loves playing for the Angels. But at some point, it will be in the best interest of the franchise to move on from their star to bring back as many assets as possible.

I asked John Mozeliak #Angels GM if he was going to trade Mike Trout to the Phillies at the trade deadline and he answered emphatically, "NO!" . — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) July 5, 2026

The value of the three-time American League MVP is as high as it has been in years. He already has a 2.9 bWAR, matching his season-long number from 2023, the last time he made the All-Star team.

Trout had produced a .234/.394/.480 slash line with an OPS+ of 147 through 75 games and 340 plate appearances thus far in 2026. His .870 OPS against left-handed pitching would fit in wonderfully in a Philadelphia lineup that has featured right-handed hitters who have struggled with the platoon advantage.

Alas, it isn’t meant to be, at least ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

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