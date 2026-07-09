Angels GM Offers Emphatic Answer to Mike Trout, Phillies Rumors
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The Philadelphia Phillies have a glaring hole in their lineup in right field with Adolis Garcia suffering a season-ending lat injury.
A right-handed bat was already near the top of their MLB trade deadline wish list before Garcia and Johan Rojas were both injured. Now, it has become an even bigger need, as the team is in search of an everyday right fielder.
One player whom the fans would love to see the Phillies acquire is Mike Trout. The Los Angeles Angels star has shown a return to form this season after his numbers dropped off during the 2025 campaign.
He would address a lot of the team’s needs currently, and being traded to his hometown team would almost certainly be appealing enough to waive his no-trade clause. Alas, it takes two to tango on trade negotiations, and the Angels aren’t ready to do so.
Angels have no plans of trading Mike Trout to Phillies
As shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic on X, he asked Los Angeles general manager John Mozeliak if he would trade Trout to Philadelphia ahead of the deadline. He gave an emphatic, one-word answer: “NO!”
That is about as clear-cut an answer as a front office executive will ever give in response to rumors swirling. The Phillies would love to acquire Trout, but it isn’t going to happen, at least not ahead of this year’s deadline.
That is too bad, because MLB fans would love to see the future Hall of Famer taking the field in games that matter in the second half of the season. Los Angeles is going nowhere fast again in 2026, as their 37 victories entering play on July 9 are the fewest in the MLB.
Trout has not indicated that he will be requesting a trade, as he loves playing for the Angels. But at some point, it will be in the best interest of the franchise to move on from their star to bring back as many assets as possible.
The value of the three-time American League MVP is as high as it has been in years. He already has a 2.9 bWAR, matching his season-long number from 2023, the last time he made the All-Star team.
Trout had produced a .234/.394/.480 slash line with an OPS+ of 147 through 75 games and 340 plate appearances thus far in 2026. His .870 OPS against left-handed pitching would fit in wonderfully in a Philadelphia lineup that has featured right-handed hitters who have struggled with the platoon advantage.
Alas, it isn’t meant to be, at least ahead of this year’s trade deadline.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.