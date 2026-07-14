Bryce Harper Comments on Cameo Video Used by FanDuel for Customer

Over the offseason, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper thought he was doing something nice for a fan, making a video on Cameo.

He received a request from someone who was identified as “Bryttanni” with a script of what to say, as shared by Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic (subscription required), who had some liberties to add his own flair to the video.

“In a screenshot Harper shared, the request came with a brief script: “Hey Terry, Your host Bryttanni (Britt-knee) from FanDuel wanted to make sure your Thanksgiving was extra special, so I just wanted to hop on and wish you and your family a wonderful Thanksgiving. Tell Max (son) I said hello!” The submission suggested Harper could add “personal touches” to the message.”

Harper followed the script and ended the video thanking the person it was intended for by thanking them for his support, along with wishing them a happy birthday.

Bryce Harper responds to Cameo video

Jul 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) walks off the field in between innings against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fan was Terry Thompson, who, unbeknownst to Harper, would eventually file a lawsuit, along with another plaintiff, against several sportsbooks, including FanDuel, with claims of coercion to gamble more.

Harper’s Cameo video, it turns out, was one of the perks that Thompson’s FanDuel VIP manager, Bryttanni Morgan, offered up, along with free tickets and lodging for the Super Bowl and micro-bets to ensure he continued gambling.

A $1.5 million debt was racked up by Thompson, and he is now going to court with the sportsbooks. Harper isn’t in the lawsuit but expressed his displeasure with being involved unknowingly.

“What happened here went beyond anything I knew about or approved,” Harper said in the statement, via Nesbitt.

Bryce Harper not happy with Cameo video fallout

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper rests on the field during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanDuel is an official gambling partner of the MLB, but Harper does not have any affiliation with the sportsbook. He says that he had no idea the video would be used for commercial purposes, as the FanDuel logo was branded on it.

“I read (the script) in good faith,” Harper said in the statement. “FanDuel then put its own logo on the video and used it as a gambling promotion. I did not know FanDuel would do this, I did not consent to it, and FanDuel had no right to do it.

“Had I known FanDuel’s true intent, I would not have made the video. The same is true had I known anything about Terry or his situation, or about any alleged ‘partnership’ between Cameo and FanDuel.”

Under the impression this was a personal request, Harper made the video in good faith, as he shared in the statement. Unfortunately, it wasn’t used in any fashion he was expecting, which led to the recent viral moment that was a topic of discussion at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, in which he participated in the Home Run Derby and is on the National League All-Star Team.

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