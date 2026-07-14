Phillies Fans Had To Pay Premium To Attend MLB All-Star Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are the host team for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and all the festivities that come along with it.

There are plenty of events for fans to attend throughout the week, but it is getting tougher and tougher for the casual fan to justify attending because of the rising prices. People who want to be a part of the event need to be prepared to pay a pretty penny.

Just as is the case whenever there is an event in town, places are going to charge a little more for amenities, such as lodging. However, anyone who made the trip to Philadelphia for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game paid at least $2,335 for two people, according to Ben Mendelowitz of Canada Sports Betting, and that was before even paying for a flight if you had to fly.

The largest portion of that price goes toward the tickets, which, at the time of the research being done, were anywhere from $714.31 up to the most expensive seats being $7,071.53. For two people, the average listing was just under $2,000, with a median of $1,243.78.

MLB fans had to pay exorbitant prices to attend All-Star game

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; A general view of the stadium and field as fans look on before the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anyone who was looking for a place to stay would be met with increased pricing as well. Mendelowitz shared that accommodations from July 13-15 were 21% higher than normally priced in the area.

Booking an Airbnb ran an average cost of $283.25. That was a much more affordable way to find lodging than using Booking.com, which Mendelowitz cited, which averaged nearly $200 more for two guests, coming in at $448.38

Once inside the ballpark, if the fans wanted concessions, they would find things to be a little more affordable. Two hot dogs, two beers and two sodas would come out to $36.76. That accounts for barely 2% of the money spent on the trip.

This is the most expensive MLB All Star Game on record 🤯

⁰Current cheapest get-in price: $1163 on TickPick



Simply unreal. pic.twitter.com/GHr5EK7XS6 — Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 14, 2026

Any Toronto Blue Jays fans who want to see their guys participating in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game are paying even more. Based on the conversion rates Mendelowitz shared, friends north of the border were paying $3,300 in Canada.

That would be on the cheaper side of things now, with prices on secondary markets reportedly breaking the $1,110 mark as get-in amounts on the day of the event. Historically high prices for the game itself follow an MLB Home Run Derby the night before, which was approaching ticket prices normally seen for a World Series game.

Phillies star Kyle Schwarber did what he could to bring the title home, but he was defeated in the finals by Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals, 12-11. To the surprise of no one, the hometown fans heavily booed Walker and anyone who competed against players from their team; Bryce Harper also participated in the event but was eliminated in Round 1.

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