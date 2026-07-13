Phillies Coach Will Pitch to Kyle Schwarber at Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies fans are going to be in for a treat at the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby with multiple players from their favorite team participating.

First baseman Bryce Harper committed to the event, agreeing to participate in the derby for the third time in his career. He also shared a wild suggestion of players using metal bats once they are hitting with the gold balls.

Joining him shortly after was designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. Leading the MLB in home runs in the first half of the season with 32, it was a natural fit for him to be taking part in the event that showcases the best power hitters the game has to offer.

This will be the third time that Schwarber participates in the event, and he is looking to take home the crown for the first time. Aiding him in that goal will be Phillies’ assistant hitting coach Rafael Pena, who is the person who throws live batting practice to the left-handed slugger whenever he takes it on the field.

Kyle Schwarber selects Rafael Pena as home run derby pitcher

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies coach Rafael Pena (94) poses for media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I love hitting off him," Schwarber said, via Buster Olney of ESPN. "You know, we do a lot of challenges in the cage work -- stuff where I'm working on hard stuff, sliders, changeups. But we also do regular batting practice, and I've always kind of found that he and I match up well together."

Finding the right pitcher is key for the home run derby. There is as much pressure on the person throwing the pitches as the person who is looking to hit the ball out of the park. They need to be able to not only throw strikes, but also put the ball where the player likes it most.

Schwarber is confident that Pena is the right guy for him. As he noted, they have a lot of experience working together, and it certainly sounds like he could help propel him to winning the event for the first time.

Along with a strong pitching performance, the Philadelphia star also has the added benefit of hitting in front of his home fans. That was a luxury Harper had when he defeated Schwarber, then representing the Chicago Cubs, in 2018, when he won at Nationals Park as a member of the Washington Nationals.

Happy Derby Day!



Know before you go: https://t.co/QvywhsZOE6 pic.twitter.com/mg34Cz6KB6 — Citizens Bank Park (@PhilliesCBP) July 13, 2026

"Especially when I first signed there, I wasn't the perfect player out in the field," Schwarber said last week. "I wasn't the guy who's going to go make every catch, diving play, whatever it is. But I think they know that there's a lot of effort, they know how I prepare and how I want to play the game."

Schwarber lost 19-18 in the final against Harper eight years ago. When he returned for the second time in 2022, at Dodger Stadium, he was the No. 1 seed but was eliminated in the first round by Albert Pujols.

He will be looking for a much better result this time around. The rules are a little different, with each player getting 20 swings in the first round. The four players who hit the most home runs will advance to the second round, where they will be seeded 1-through-4 in head-to-head matchups with 15 swings each.

Schwarber has already proven he can thrive in such an environment, going 3-for-3 in hitting home runs during the swing-off at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, taking home MVP honors as a result.

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