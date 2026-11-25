The Philadelphia Phillies' top priority right now seems to be upgrading their outfield.

They were heavily linked to Teruaki Sato, considered the top free agent available this offseason. However, their struggles to land Japanese stars continued, with Sato deciding to agree to a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Luckily for the Phillies, there are plenty of corner outfield options available in free agency. Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki are considered the best MLB position players available this year, and both would be an upgrade for Philadelphia.

However, there could be some hesitancy from the front office to hand out another massive contract to a player who is already 32 years old. On top of that, Philadelphia would have to surrender their second and fifth-highest draft picks and $1 million in international bonus pool money because both of those players received the qualifying offer.

Phillies could turn to trade market for outfield help

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski looks on in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If that is the case, the trade market could be where Dave Dombrowski turns his attention. One player who could certainly pique their interest is Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He would check off a lot of boxes for the Phillies. Hernandez is a right-handed hitter and consistent source of power with a career home run rate of 4.8% and OPS+ 118. A boost offensively for sure, but he isn’t a very strong defender.

2023 was the last time that Hernandez finished with a Fielding Run Value above the league average, and at 34 years old, it is hard to envision his defense improving at this stage of his career.

The Dodgers’ motivation for looking to trade Hernandez, according to Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic, is that they want to get younger and more athletic in the field. Those are similar goals that Philadelphia has, which is why the veteran outfielder isn’t the perfect fit for the club.

Teoscar Hernandez is solid, albeit not perfect, fit for Phillies

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is also under club control through the 2027 season, with a vesting/mutual option for 2028. A one-year stopgap likely isn’t the worst thing for the Phillies given their salary situation, but it would put them in the same position a year from now as they are currently: needing corner outfield help.

Alas, targeting Hernandez would be a good move overall for the team. Whatever the trade price to acquire him is, it is a lot more affordable than having to overpay and give a nine-figure contract to Arozarena or Suzuki in free agency.

Also, they need help, especially from the right side of the plate, with Alec Bohm officially moving on, and the veteran outfielder would provide that.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!