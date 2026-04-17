How to Watch Phillies Against Braves in Series Opener: Television, Stream, Radio

Following their third straight losing series, the Philadelphia Phillies will still be at home hosting the Atlanta Braves in a big weekend series matchup.

Even though the Phillies might not have gotten off to the start that they would have liked, this is a team that should still be in the mix when it comes to September, and while it’s early, this series against the Braves is an important one.

Philadelphia will be entering the three-game set with a record of 3-6 in their last nine games. When looking at the team as a whole, not much is going right. They have had some bad performances from starting pitchers, and their lineup has also had struggles producing runs.

However, even though it has not been good, it is only 18 games into the season for the team. There is still plenty of time to turn things around, and this weekend would be an ideal time with them facing a division rival at home.

Who: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Friday April 17th, 6:45 PM EST

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: NBCSP

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching Matchup:

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Taking the hill for the struggling Phillies will be their veteran right-hander, Taijuan Walker. So far this season, the results have been mixed for the veteran, with two bad starts and one good one. Fortunately, he looked much better in his most recent start for Philadelphia on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In that game, he was able to earn his first victory of the season, going five innings and allowing just two runs. With Zack Wheeler set to return soon, it could be Walker as the odd man out in the rotation. However, he could move into a bullpen role if that’s the case, and could still provide value to the team.

For the Braves, they will be sending left-hander Martin Perez to the hill. In three appearances so far this year, he has totaled a 0-1 record and 3.14 ERA. Coming into this matchup, Atlanta must feel good with a left-hander like Perez on the mound.

The Phillies have struggled against southpaws so far this season, and their right-handed hitters aren’t getting the job done offensively. With a losing record heading into this series against the team that is potentially their biggest competition in the division, now would be a good time for Philadelphia to get going.