How to Watch Phillies Attempt to End Seven-Game Skid: Television, Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered their seventh straight loss on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs and have now lost their fifth straight series regardless of the final on Wednesday night.

It has been a terrible stretch of baseball for the Phillies, and there is no sign of them turning things around. Philadelphia did see a bit of a better performance from Jesus Luzardo, who was a bit better than his first time out this year against the Cubs.

Going deep into the game was a bit of an issue for the left-hander, with Chicago’s offense being excellent at showing patience at the plate. However, allowing just one run in 4.2 innings of work is a step in the right direction.

Furthermore, on offense, it was Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber both hitting home runs. While that is usually a recipe for success, the rest of the lineup continued to do nothing. With it being their final game of the series, the Phillies will be hoping to avoid the sweep. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs

When: April 22, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Television: NBCSP+

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching Matchup:

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Following a few really bad starts to the season, the Phillies are going to be trying something different and are expected to use opener Kyle Backhus before turning it over to Taijuan Walker. Backhus will likely be used for just one inning, and then it will be back to Walker.

If it does end up being Walker getting a bulk of the work after an opener, he will be working to knock down an ERA that has ballooned to 9.16. With Zack Wheeler set to return on Saturday, Walker’s role with the team after that point will be very uncertain, with potentially a move to the bullpen coming.

Taking the hill for the Cubs will be Matthew Boyd, making his third start of the season. So far, the results have been mixed in the small sample size, but as a left-hander, he is going to be primed for a great start.

Philadelphia has been terrible against southpaws, and a major reason for that stems from the struggles of their right-handed sluggers. Players like Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, and Adolis Garcia not playing well has severely impacted the team in a negative way, and they need to improve.

Overall, with the team on a seven-game losing streak and with another lefty taking the mound for Chicago, it is hard to be optimistic.