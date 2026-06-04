Phillies Get Homestand Started With Bang Sweeping Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies’ West Coast trip ended on a low note, losing two out of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the trip as a whole was still a successful one because it started with a sweep of the San Diego Padres on their home field. That was the same opponent the Phillies were starting their homestand against, and they had to be prepared for a Padres squad looking to exact some revenge.

Philadelphia was able to hold strong, repeating the same outcome at Citizens Bank Park as the week before in San Diego: a sweep. The Phillies were able to complete the series and season sweep of the National League West squad, winning the Game 3 matinee, 6-4.

The two teams were locked in a pitcher’s duel, with Zack Wheeler and Lucas Giolito both throwing shutouts through three innings. Wheeler continued his dominance through the top of the fourth, but Philadelphia was able to break through in the bottom of the frame.

Phillies complete sweep of Padres

Jun 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) and second baseman Bryson Stott (5) and third baseman Alec Bohm (28) react after a victory against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bryson Stott hit a single into shallow left field that scored Bryce Harper to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. More offense was added in the following inning, as Giolito was chased from the game without recording an out in the bottom of the fifth.

Adolis Garcia started the inning by launching his fifth home run of the season, which was followed by a Justin Crawford double, which ended the afternoon for the veteran righty. Yuki Matsui came on in relief and walked the first batter he faced, Kyle Schwarber.

After getting Trea Turner to ground out and striking out Harper, Matsui made an error that allowed Crawford to score the second run of the inning before striking out Brandon Marsh to escape any more trouble.

That would be all the run support Wheeler would need to lead the team to victory. The only blemish on his stat line was a two-run home run hit by Manny Machado in the top of the seventh inning for his 11th long ball of the year.

Philadelphia would get those runs back, and one extra, in the bottom of the frame. Turner had an RBI single, Marsh had an RBI groundout and Alec Bohm had an RBI single to push the lead back to four runs.

The Padres would cut that deficit in half in the top of the ninth inning when Jackson Merrill hit a two-run homer off relief pitcher Jose Alvarado. But that would be the closest they got and ended up being the final score.

The Phillies are now riding some real momentum into their series with the surprising Chicago White Sox.