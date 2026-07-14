Zack Wheeler Situation Could Lead To Reevaluate MLB All-Star Game

Every year there are snubs from the MLB All-Star team, but none were more egregious in 2026 than that of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler.

His start to the season was delayed as he recovered from blood clots that ended his 2025 season prematurely, but since he took the mound, he has helped the Phillies turn their campaign around with dominant start after dominant start.

Wheeler picked up right where he left off. He has quieted any concerns people had about a dip in velocity, producing at a level that is even better than he was showing last year. He undoubtedly should have been an All-Star, but he didn’t make the team originally and wasn’t one of the players selected in the first batch of replacements.

A major reason for that is likely because he started on Sunday, in the first half-finale for Philadelphia, against the Detroit Tigers. That made him ineligible to pitch in the game on July 14, which raised the question of making a change to the MLB schedule so the best players are available for the All-Star Game.

MLB has pitcher participation problem in All-Star Game

Dec 8, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Commissioner Rob Manfred answered questions from members of the Baseball Writers Association of America, and one person asked about possibly making the Sunday before the game an off day for everyone or having the game be played on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

“It’s clear to me that teams are managing their pitching in a way to take advantage of the Sunday pitcher rule,” Manfred said, as shared by Tim Kelly of On Pattison. “I do think it’s really important that we always reevaluate our approach to the All-Star Game in order to get the very, very best players actually participating in that game.”

That is certainly an interesting stance for Manfred to take, believing that teams around the league are actively working their pitching schedules to ensure their guys get a little extra time off and don’t have to participate in the All-Star Game.

There could certainly be some truth to that. Franchises don’t want to lose the gate for a Sunday home game, and if excellent pitching matchups are created, the day of the week the park is normally fullest will get a premier showcase of talent on the mound.

MLB should be open to All-Star Game date changes

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred before game three of the 2025 MLB World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving the date of the All-Star game back would eliminate teams being able to manipulate the schedule, but there will still be cases, such as the one with Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees, where guys opt out of playing despite being eligible.

No one can fault a player for wanting to put his health and the betterment of his team ahead of a midseason exhibition. But it would certainly be nice for fans to get to see the best of the best in one place competing, especially with prices going through the roof.

It was certainly unfortunate that Wheeler wasn’t selected for the game, as he deserved to be there. But at least it could have created a discussion on how things can improve in the future.