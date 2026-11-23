The Philadelphia Phillies currently have a lot of holes to fill on the Major League roster.

Alec Bohm, who has been starting at third base or first base since 2020, is a free agent and is already taking meetings with other teams. Joining him on the market are Luis Arraez, who started at second base upon being acquired from the San Francisco Giants in a trade, and Edmundo Sosa, who was a utility player for the team.

Bryan De La Cruz was non-tendered by the franchise, making the need for an outfielder all the more pressing. On top of their desire to add a catcher to complement J.T. Realmuto and their need for bullpen help, there is a lot of work to do for Dave Dombrowski and the front office.

While some in-house options can help, such as top prospects Aidan Miller and Bryan Rincon, help from outside the organization is needed. One player who recently hit the free-agent market after being non-tendered that manager Don Mattingly knows well could be an ideal target for the team: Davis Schneider.

Phillies should pursue the versatile Davis Schneider

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider (36) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Toronto Blue Jays made their run to the World Series, in which Schneider was a key contributor, Mattingly was on the coaching staff under manager John Schneider. He provided the team with a spark, producing a .234/.361/.436 slash line in 82 games and 227 plate appearances.

Schneider hit 11 home runs in the regular season and produced a 1.3 bWAR. In the playoffs, he took Blake Snell deep in Game 5 of the World Series. However, the magic wore off during the 2026 season.

In 2026, he had a .145/.310/.315 slash line in 69 games and 156 plate appearances. His struggles led to the Blue Jays making him a non-tender player, instantly sending him to the free agent market.

While his production this past year was underwhelming, he is someone Mattingly should push the Phillies to bring in because he can address so many of the team’s shortcomings currently facing the roster.

With Sosa a free agent, the team needs a versatile bench piece who can fill in at different positions. Schneider can play both corner outfield spots and second base, providing some flexibility for Mattingly to take advantage of.

Davis Schneider has approach Don Mattingly wants to see from Phillies

May 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Davis Schneider (36) drops down a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His approach at the plate is also excellent despite the underwhelming numbers. He is patient and has a great understanding of the zone, rarely expanding and swinging at pitches that aren’t strikes.

Schneider has struck out a lot, at a 30.5% clip in the Major Leagues, but he can work a count and get on base with an impressive 13.6% walk rate to go along with it.

That plate discipline goes where he is. During his time in the International League in Triple-A, he recorded a .450 on-base percentage, drawing 57 walks and striking out 49 times in 218 plate appearances.

WELCOME TO GAME 5



DAVIS SCHNEIDER GOES YARD ON THE VERY FIRST PITCH 💥 pic.twitter.com/TcUzv2CrUX — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2025

That is something Philadelphia could certainly use more of in its lineup. Mattingly wants to see the team more resemble what it was in August, its most productive month of the season, when everyone was bought in and getting on base.

Because Schneider has amassed over two years of service time, he qualifies as a Super Two player, which means he is arbitration-eligible. However, he is under club control through 2030, certainly appealing to a team that is looking for some longer-term answers on the roster at an affordable price.

With so many holes to fill, bringing in a player who Mattingly knows, fits what the manager is looking for from an approach standpoint and covers so many positions defensively makes all the sense in the world.

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