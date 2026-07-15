Phillies Players Mostly Have Disappointing Performances at 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The Philadelphia Phillies came into the All-Star break feeling good after some excellent baseball of late. However, despite being well-represented in the game, the results for their players weren't great.

It has been a fantastic stretch of late for the Phillies, and this is a team that will be heading into the second half of the campaign looking to improve and solidify themselves as a contender in the National League.

While the team will be focused on achieving their goals in the second half, on Tuesday night they were trying to get a win for the National League. With six All-Stars making the team, including having two starters in the lineup and the starting pitcher on the mound, it was expected to be a good show for Philadelphia.

Phillies Struggle at Home

Unfortunately, that was not the case for the Phillies. To start things off, the struggles of Cristopher Sanchez from his last couple of starts seemingly carried over into the game, and he was tagged for three runs in the first inning.

The star left-hander had a really hard time finding the strike zone and threw a ton of pitches in this game. This will certainly be something to monitor heading into the second half of the season, especially considering how important Sanchez is to the success of this team.

Furthermore, batting leadoff for the NL was Schwarber, who replaced the injured Shohei Ohtani as the starting designated hitter. Unfortunately for the NL and Schwarber, he was unable to replicate some of the magic he had from the Home Run Derby the night before. Ultimately, he was pinch-hit for by his teammate after going 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

With the other starter for the team being Marsh, he was batting seventh for the NL, but also struggled. In his All-Star debut, he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

In the middle of the game, Jesus Luzardo was able to make his All-Star debut, and the results were good for the left-hander. He was able to have a scoreless frame, and it took just six pitches.

Furthermore, while he wasn’t a starter, Harper did come in late and was unable to turn things around for the Phillies representatives. In his first at-bat, he came in and struck out, making it the fifth one for the Philadelphia players.

Closer Jhoan Duran came in for the top of the ninth inning with the game being well in hand for the AL, but the talen ted right-hander pitched a scoreless frame. Overall, the results for the Phillies players in this game were great, which was a bit disappointing to see. With it being at home, some memorable moments could have really got the place. going.