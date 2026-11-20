The Philadelphia Phillies had some clear needs on their roster coming into the offseason, before even taking into consideration the players on their roster who would be hitting the free agent market.

Their infield depth is going to take a potentially massive hit with Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez and Edmundo Sosa all becoming free agents. Bohm started all season at either third base or first base, while Arraez was entrenched at second base upon being acquired from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the deadline.

Sosa was in the starting lineup for the postseason when Arraez was injured, and Bryson Stott moved back to second base. He served as the backup shortstop to Trea Turner most of the season and would move into the outfield against some left-handed starting pitchers to spell Justin Crawford and Brandon Marsh.

That kind of versatility is tough to replace, but if Philadelphia doesn’t bring Sosa back, they have in-house options who could take over for him in a utility role. One player to keep an eye on in that regard is Bryan Rincon.

Phillies can turn to Bryan Rincon as versatile replacement

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Bryan Rincon (87) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 4-ranked prospect in the organization, Rincon, had a breakout campaign in 2026. A talented shortstop defensively, he found his rhythm at the plate, which played a part in the team protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft by adding him to the 40-man roster.

He reached Double-A Reading, but is someone that President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski mentioned as a possible option for the Major League roster as soon as 2027. Those comments certainly indicate that Rincon could be considered for a spot when Opening Day rolls around next year.

“Rincon could give the Phillies a backup option at shortstop should Trea Turner be moved to another position, or simply provide defensive versatility. Scouts outside the organization view Rincon as a potential utility player. Should the Phillies not reunite with free agent Edmundo Sosa, Rincon could take over in that role at some point next season,” wrote Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).

The Phillies are going to give Turner a chance to prove himself this offseason and earn the starting shortstop role. Given how underwhelming his production was across the board in 2026, nothing is guaranteed for the veteran.

Bryan Rincon is perfect infield option for Phillies

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to second base for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he isn’t showing the kind of signs Philadelphia is looking for, it makes sense to give someone such as Rincon a shot. He is an elite defender at shortstop, so he can certainly handle things defensively at the highest level. Presumably, he can move around the infield and help wherever needed if he can handle the toughest spot at shortstop.

More than just his glove, what has Rincon knocking on the door of a promotion is the development he has made at the plate. He had a .267/.410/.517 slash line in 2026, a marked improvement on the .729 OPS he produced in the minor leagues for three seasons before that.

Currently recovering from hamstring surgery, Rincon does have some rehab ahead of him. But he presents an intriguing option for the Phillies, given his blossoming skill set and how affordable he will be as a rookie.

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