Phillies Star Slugger Back in Lineup After Multi-Game Absence

The Philadelphia Phillies have two unbelievable comebacks against the Washington Nationals over the last two days to ensure, at worst, they leave the nation’s capital with a split of a four-game series.

After losing the opener 4-1 in a strong appearance by Alan Rangel, the Phillies had late-game heroics in the following two contests. Both times, they faced two-out, nobody-on situations in the ninth inning with two strikes on the batter; both times, they came away victorious.

In Game 2, it was an eight-run ninth inning that spurred them to a 14-9 victory. Last night, it was Derek Hill who hit a two-run home run to give them a 5-4 lead. Starting the rally ahead of Hill was Kyle Schwarber, who entered the game as a pinch hitter for Edmundo Sosa.

The slugging designated hitter hadn’t been in the starting lineup for two straight games as he was a late scratch on June 23 because of lower back pain. But his ability to get into the game as a pinch hitter was encouraging, and he is now back in the mix for the series finale.

Kyle Schwarber back in lineup for Phillies

Jun 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Schwarber is the designated hitter and batting No. 2 in the order, like usual. It is certainly nice having him back in the mix, but other players have stepped up in his absence, with the team scoring 20 runs in three games despite his and Bryce Harper not recording an RBI.

Philadelphia fans certainly hope that level of production continues, but that their star duo joins the hit parade as well. Harper is batting third and playing first base.

Atop the order once again is Trea Turner, who is in the midst of his most productive stretch of the season. He looks to finally be figuring things out at the plate and is hitting leadoff once again.

In the cleanup spot and playing left field is Brandon Marsh. He is performing at an incredibly high level and could end up being the only Phillies position player starting in the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

Batting fifth and playing third base is Alec Bohm. Behind him in the order and playing second base is Bryson Stott, who has quietly been one of the most productive players at his position with the bat since May 1.

Playing catcher and batting seventh is J.T. Realmuto. In right field, batting eighth, is Gabriel Rincones Jr. And rounding out the lineup, batting ninth and playing center field, is Justin Crawford.

Taking the mound for Philadelphia is Cristopher Sanchez, who will be in the mix as the NL All-Star Team starting pitcher.

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