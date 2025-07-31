Frontrunner Emerging in Trade for Pirates' David Bednar
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar is still one of the top names on the market ahead of the MLB trade deadline at 6:00 p.m. and one team is standing out.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the front-runner for Bednar is the New York Yankees, according to his sources.
The Yankees need a strong bullpen heading into the 2025 postseason, as they try and win their first World Series since 2009.
They have two relief pitchers in right-handers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, who both hit free agency after the end of 2025.
Bednar is making $5.9 million in 2025 and has one more year of arbitration in 2026, making him a desirable option for next season as well.
He struggled early on, with the Pirates sending him down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1, but he's starred since coming back to the MLB on April 19.
Bednar has allowed just seven earned runs for a 1.70 ERA over 37.0 innings pitched and 39 appearances, while also posting 50 strikeouts to eight walks.
He threw 23 scoreless outings from May 24 to July 26 and also earned National League Reliever of the Month Honors in June.
Bednar is a two-time All-Star, doing so in 2022 and 2023. He also led the NL with 39 saves in 2023 and has had a sub-3.00 ERA in four of the past five seasons.
Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that the Pirates were seeking a three-player return for Bednar.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that the Yankees won't part ways with their top prospect, outfielder Spencer Jones, unless it's for Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes, but general manager Ben Cherington shut down any trade talks prior back in May.
The Pirates will look for offensive help, either through MLB bats or from prospects, as they rank towards the bottom of most hitting metrics in 2025.
Pittsburgh has traded two players ahead of the deadline, sending third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds and left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners, both on July 30.
