Trade Price Rising for Pirates Closer
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have less than 24 hours until the trade deadline comes on July 31 and have received great offers for their closer.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the 'price tag' on Pirates right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar is 'rising', with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners all vying for his services.
The Yankees, Tigers and Dodgers have had previous reporting prior to the deadline that they have inquired about Bednar, with the Mariners the latest team that have inquired, as they make a late run for the postseason.
Recent trades for relief pitchers ahead of deadline have resulted in top prospects moving from buying teams to selling teams.
The Philadelphia Phillies traded for Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran and sent prospects in catcher Eduardo Tait and right-handed pitcher Mick Abel, their fourth and sixth best prospects according to MLB Pipeline.
The New York Mets made two trades, landing St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley and San Francisco Giants right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers, the twin of Taylor Rogers, who the Pirates landed in the trade that sent third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds.
They sent out right-handed pitchers in José Buttó and Blade Tidwell, plus outfielder Drew Gilbert for Rogers and they gave away infielder Jesus Baez, plus right-handers in Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt for Helsley.
Baez, Tidwell, Gilbert and Dohm ranked as the Mets' eighth, 10th, 12th and 14th best prospects, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline.
The Pirates are reportedly looking for at least a top five prospect from an organization looking at Bednar.
They also reportedly had scouts watching the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Tigers, who have 11 of their top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.
This includes their top, second and fourth and fifth overall prospects in shortstop Kevin McGonigle, outfielder Max Clark, first baseman/catcher Josue Briceño and catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo, who all rank in the top 100.
The Pirates and Mariners already made a trade ahead of the deadline, as they sent left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson for right-handed pitching prospect Jeter Martinez.
Both the Yankees and Dodgers haven't made their big move for a reliever and will likely do what they can for Bednar.
Bednar struggled early on this season, suffering a demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis, before returning in mid-April and finding his best form.
He has allowed just seven earned runs allowed over 37.0 innings pitched in 39 appearances for a 1.70 ERA, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks.
Bednar is also a perfect 17-for-17 on save opportunities and had 23 consecutive outings from May 24 to July 26 that he didn't give up an earned run.
He won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
Bednar has one more year of team control with his third year of arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2026 season.
He was a two-time All-Star in 2022 and 2023, leading the National League in saves with 39 out of 42 opportunities in the latter season.
