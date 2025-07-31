Pirates Very Unlikely to Trade Starting Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some trades and will make more ahead of the deadline on July 31, but one of their top assets will likely not move.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Pirates are likely keeping right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, outside of a big change before the trade deadline.
He reported that one executive didn't continue trying for Keller, as the Pirates didn't engage in serious tradetalks.
Rosenthal also wrote that the Pirates might not think they can find someone that will replicate his performance in 2025 and/or that teams aren't offering what the Pirates are looking for, which would likely be an MLB-ready bat, as the team ranks amongst the worst for most hitting metrics.
"Barring a dramatic shift on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates are likely to keep right-hander Mitch Keller, according to major-league sources briefed on their discussions," Rosenthal wrote.
"A trade of Keller represents perhaps the Pirates’ best chance to acquire impact offensive talent. But The Athletic reported last Friday that the Pirates were torn on moving Keller, who is in the second year of a five-year, $77 million contract."
"An executive from a team interested in Keller, granted anonymity for his candor, said his team has not “even bothered” continuing its pursuit of the pitcher, citing the Pirates’ reluctance to seriously engage."
"There are multiple reasons the Pirates might balk at trading Keller, 29. The difficulty of replacing his performance could be one. The lack of quality offers from teams that perceive him as nothing more than a mid-rotation starter might be another."
"Moving Keller would clear his salaries of $16.5 million, $18 million and $20 million the next three seasons. But the Pirates also could seek to fill their offensive void by moving left-hander Bailey Falter, 28, or Braxton Ashcraft, 25, and others."
"None of the Pirates on expiring contracts — outfielder Tommy Pham, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and left-hander Andrew Heaney — are likely to bring back hitters who would bolster the 2026 roster. Closer David Bednar and setup man Dennis Santana, both of whom are under club control for an additional season, carry greater value, but perhaps not enough to land a difference-maker."
Keller has had a strong season in 2025, despite a 4-10 record in 22 starts, as he has 15 quality starts, tied for the second-most in the MLB. A quality start is when a starting pitcher throws six innings and allows three runs or fewer.
He has a 3.69 ERA over 127.0 innings pitched, 100 strikeouts to 33 walks, a .243 opposing batting average, a 1.20 WHIP and his innings pitched rank tied for 19th most in the MLB.
Keller signed a five-year, $77 million contract on Feb. 22, 2024 and currently makes $15,411,500 in 2025, the most a Pirates player is earning this season on their payroll. He is only one of two players making more than $10 million this season, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds at $12,250,000.
His salary increases $1.5 million each year over the next two seasons, to $16,911,000 in 2026 and then $18,411,000 in 2027, then an increase of $2 million in 2028 to $20,411,000.
Keller has received trade interest from many teams, including the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.
