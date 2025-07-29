Trade War Brewing for Pirates Reliever
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the most valued relievers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31 and many teams are vying for his services.
Right-handed pitcher David Bednar has starred for the Pirates after a poor start to 2025, earning himself trade interest from teams across the MLB.
John Perrotto of Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported on 93.7 The Fan that there are numerous teams going after Bednar ahead of the trade deadline, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.
Perrotto also reported that both Pirates bullpen arms in right-hander Dennis Santana and left-hander Caleb Ferguson have received great trade interest as well ahead of the deadline.
"Well I know the Phillies, they've been after him for a while," Perrotto said. "The Texas Rangers certainly are interested. The Detroit Tigers, the Cubs. There's probably some other teams out there, where they've kept it more quiet, but you know, pretty much every team in contention is looking to bolster their bullpen for the stretch run, especially in today's game where your starting pitchers can only go five or six innings and you're relying on relievers more than ever."
"So I've got to believe there's a number of teams interested in him and I know there are also are with Dennis Santana and Caleb Ferguson, the left-hander. So the Pirates could look a lot different this time next week."
Bednar struggled at the beginning of this season, with a 27.00 ERA with two losses in three games vs. the Miami Marlins in the opening series, which resulted in the Pirates sending him down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1.
This came off the back of a poor 2024 season, with just 23 saves in 30 opportunities and losing his closer role at the end of August.
He returned on April 19 and has found his best form again, with just seven earned runs allowed over 37.0 innings pitched in 39 appearances for a 1.70 ERA, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks.
Bednar is also a perfect 17-for-17 on save opportunities and had 23 consecutive outings from May 24 to July 26 that he didn't give up an earned run.
He won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
Bednar has one more year of team control with his third year of arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2026 season.
He was a two-time All-Star in 2022 and 2023, leading the National League in saves with 39 out of 42 opportunities in the latter season.
The Pirates also have more trade leverage with Bednar, as another valued closer in Cleveland Guardians right-hander Emmanuel Clase is on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of the MLB's sports-betting investigation.
Pittsburgh has only traded only player so far in July, sending utilityman Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney.
