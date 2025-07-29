Pirates All-Star Unlikely to Get Traded
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is one of many on the team that have received trade interest, but he will likely stay in the same uniform when August comes around.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette spoke on 93.7 The Fan and said that the Pirates are not going to trade Reynolds, as they won't receive much for him at the trade deadline and that it would act more as moving salary than anything else.
"I just think if you're trading Reynolds, you're doing a strict salary dump and I think that that would be the indication of a rebuild more than a quick fix, which is what they're trying to do here. I don't think Reynolds is getting traded," Hiles said.
The Pirates landed Reynolds in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Jan. 15, 2018, which sent Andrew McCutchen the other way.
He is currently in his seventh season with the Pirates and has played in 894 games. He has slashed .271/.345/.459 for an OPS of .804, with 913 hits, 179 doubles, 28 triples, 132 home runs, 462 RBIs and 338 walks to 847 strikeouts with a 19.0 WAR.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract on April 25, 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and also the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college (Vanderbilt).
He makes $12,250,000 this season, second on the Pirates behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who makes $15,411,500. He will then make $14,250,000 in 2026 and then $15,250,00 each season from 2027-2030 with a club option of $20,000,000 in 2031.
He had another successful season with the Pirates in 2024, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
Reynolds has struggled this season, slashing .232/.290/.375 for an OPS of .665, with 91 hits in 392 at-bats, 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 51 RBIs and 30 walks to 115 strikeouts.
He reportedly had trade interest from the Kansas City Royals, but if he sticks around, he'll have a chance to see fans turn up for his bobblehead giveaway in early September.
