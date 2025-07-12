Pirates Transfer Bullpen Arm's Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher keeps moving closer and closer to full fitness after a recent injury.
The Pirates announced that they transferred left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki's rehab assignment from Single-A Bradenton to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 11, amongst a number of moves.
Borucki also pitched for Indianapolis the same day, throwing a scoreless innings vs. the Gwinett Stripers at home.
He began his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on July 8. He also started the game, throwing a scoreless inning with a strikeout against the St. Lucie Mets, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets.
Borucki struggled in his most recent appearance out of the bullpen for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20.
He allowed a hit, two walks and an earned run, getting just one out and throwing seven strikes on 16 pitches.
Borucki left with Pirates assistant athletic trainer Tony Leo in the middle of the inning, with fellow left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson coming in for him.
The Pirates placed Borucki on the 15-day injured list on June 21 with low back inflammation and brought up right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton in replacement.
Borucki has made 29 relief appearances for the Pirates this season, with 1-3 record, a 5.26 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .228 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
He had a good start to this season, with a 2.55 ERA over 18 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched through May 13, with 15 strikeouts to five walks, a .167 opposing batting average and a 0.85 WHP.
Borucki has pitched his worst since then, with an 11.25 ERA over his last 11 appearances, with 10 earned runs over 8 innings.
He made the Opening Day roster, which originally had four left-handed pitchers, but now only has Ferguson as its sole southpaw.
Tim Mayza is currently on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder injury and is currently working back from that, last pitching on April 18.
Joey Wentz spent most of the season with the Pirates before they designated him for assignment on June 7, as they made a number of roster moves. The Twins would claim Wentz off waivers on June 11.
The Pirates currently have six right-handed pitchers in the bullpen. This includes Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus two left-handed pitchers in Ferguson and Génesis Cabrera, the latter of whom they signed to a major league deal on June 26.
