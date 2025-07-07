Pirates Aim to End Run Drought vs. Royals
Just days after one of the most dominant stretches in MLB history, the Pittsburgh Pirates have now put their name into the record books for a far less desirable reason.
The Pirates (38-53) were swept by the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series at T-Mobile Park, falling 6-0 on July 4 before back-to-back 1-0 losses on July 5 and 6. The shutout defeats came immediately after a historic homestand in which Pittsburgh looked unstoppable.
At PNC Park, the Pirates swept both the New York Mets (June 27-29) and St. Louis Cardinals (June 30-July 2), outscoring them 43-4 over six games. They put up nine runs twice, including a season-high 12 against the Mets on June 29, followed by 13 against the Cardinals. Their pitching was equally dominant, blanking St. Louis entirely across three games.
That six-game stretch set an MLB record for the most runs scored while allowing fewer than five. But the Pirates then made history again—this time for an unprecedented offensive collapse. According to OptaStats, they became the first team ever to shut out an opponent in a three-game series, only to then be shut out themselves in the next three-game set. The stat also noted that the reverse scenario would have been equally historic.
Against Seattle, Pittsburgh’s bats went ice-cold. The team managed just 12 hits in 94 at-bats (.127 average), tying a season-low with two hits in the July 5 loss before striking out 13 times in the July 6 defeat.
The offensive struggles are nothing new for the Pirates, who rank among the worst in baseball in nearly every major hitting category. They sit last in slugging percentage (.341), second-worst in OPS (.644), and near the bottom in batting average (.261), on-base percentage (.303), home runs (61), runs scored (310), and doubles (118). Earlier this season, they tied the MLB record by scoring four or fewer runs in 26 straight games.
Now, Pittsburgh will try to reverse course as they head to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals (43-48) from July 7-9. Whether they can reignite their offense—or sink further into futility — remains to be seen.
Kansas City has been carried by their pitching staff this season, ranking 4th in ERA (3.48) and 9th in fewest home runs allowed (92). The rotation and bullpen have both been solid. Their 3.54 bullpen ERA ranks sixth best in MLB. Left-hander Kris Bubic (7-6, 2.36 ERA, 107 K) has led their rotation, and is a darkhorse AL Cy Young candidate.
The offense has lagged behind, sitting near the bottom in key categories: 30th in runs (304), 29th in HRs (63), and 25th in OBP (.299). Despite ranking fourth in doubles, they struggle to drive in runs, ranking 27th in RBI (300). Last year's MLB battin average leader, Bobby Witt Jr, has not performed up to his usual standards thus far this season. However, the Royals shortstop is hitting .379 over the last week, and .333 the last two weeks.
The Royals remain competitive in the American League Central division thanks to pitching, but will need more offensive production to climb the standings and have a shot at a Wild Card spot.
Key Stats
- Buccos Bats: Zero runs scored in previous series against Seattle Mariners
- Royals Pitching: 1.17 WHIP over last seven days is tied for sixth best in MLB
- The Pirates and Royals have met a total of 45 times. The Royals lead the series 23-22.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Monday, 7:40 PM EDT at Kauffman Stadium
- PIT: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-7, 4.16 ERA, 71 K)
- KC: LHP Noah Cameron (2-4, 2.56 ERA, 43 K)
- Key Battle: Heaney vs Royals OF Mark Canha (.318 AVG, 1.171 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI in 22 career AB against Heaney)
Game 2: Tuesday, 7:40 PM EDT at Kauffman Stadium
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (3-10, 3.64 ERA, 84 K)
- KC: RHP Seth Lugo (6-5, 2.65 ERA, 83 K)
- Key Battle: Lugo vs Pirates OF Tommy Pham (.467 AVG, 1.067 OPS, 2 RBI in 15 career AB against Lugo)
Game 3: Wednesday, 7:40 PM EDT at Kauffman Stadium
- PIT: LHP Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.69 ERA, 56 K)
- KC: LHP Kris Bubic (7-6, 2.36 ERA, 107 K)
- Key Battle: Falter vs Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr (First career matchup)
Players to Watch
- SP Mitch Keller (PIT): 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K in last start
- OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): 0-for-18 in last five games
- SS Bobby Witt Jr (KC): .379 AVG, .419 OBP, 1 HR, 3 SB, 6 RBI in last seven games
- SP Seth Lugo (KC): 6.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K in last start
