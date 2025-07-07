Pirates Reveal Probable Starters vs. Royals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates move on to their next series on their nine-game road trip, as they'll face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney starts for the Pirates in the series opener on July 7, where he'll take on Royals left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron.
Heaney excelled in his most recent start, as he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park in the series opener on June 30, allowing just three hits, a walk and no runs over 6.1 innings pitched in the 7-0 win.
He previously struggled in two other recent outings, allowing seven earned runs each in road defeats to the Detroit Tigers, 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on June 19, and vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, 9-3 at American Family Field on June 24.
Heaney has a 4-7 record over 17 starts, a 4.16 ERA over 93.0 innings pitched, 71 strikeouts to 31 walks, a .235 opposing batting average and a 1.20 WHIP.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller starts the second game for the Pirates on July 8, taking on Royals right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo.
Keller has had a strong season in 2025 despite a 3-10 record, as he possesses a 3.64 ERA over 106.1 innings pitched over 18 starts, 84 strikeouts to 26 walks, a .245 opposing batting average and a 1.19 WHIP.
He dominated the Cardinals in the 5-0 win in the series finale on July 2, allowing five hits, a walk and hitting a batter, while throwing seven scoreless innings and posting seven strikeouts.
Keller set the record for the most strikeouts by any pitcher at PNC Park during that win, currently at 389 and moving past former Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Paul Maholm (2005-11), who had 383 strikeouts.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter takes the mound for the series finale on July 9, as he'll face Royals left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic.
Falter only allowed three hits in his most recent outing vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 4, but all were home runs, including two home runs to catcher/designated hitter Cal Raleigh, who leads the MLB with 35 home runs, in the 6-0 series opening defeat.
He has had a strong season, with a 6-4 record in 18 starts, a 3.69 ERA over 92.2 innings pitched, 56 strikeouts to 32 walks, an opposing batting average of .231 and a 1.18 WHIP.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates