Pirates’ Oneil Cruz Not Starting vs. Royals
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz won't start in the series opener vs. the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Alexander Canario takes the place of Cruz and will bat sixth in the lineup for the Pirates. This marks Canario's first start for the Pirates since the series opener vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 27, which was also the last time Cruz didn't start. It is also the ninth start and 12th game for Canario in center field.
Cruz made an incredible play in the last game for the Pirates vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6, where he threw out shortstop J.P. Crawford at home plate, with a franchise record, 105.2 mph throw.
Tommy Pham will stay in left field for the Pirates, but takes over at the leadoff spot. This marks the fifth time he's led off for the Pirates this season and the first time since against the Mets on June 27.
Jared Triolo moves from third base to first base, taking over from Spencer Horwitz, and will bat eighth in the lineup for Pittsburgh.
The Pirates face Royals left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron and generally take Horwitz out for Triolo against left-handed pitchers, with Horwitz hitting .136 off southpaws in 2025.
This marks the 11th start for Triolo at first base and the first start there since June 27 vs. the Mets.
Ke'Bryan Hayes also returns at third base after not playing in the series finale vs. the Mariners. He hits fifth in the batting order.
The Pirates will keep the same lineup and batting order for the other five remaining players vs. the Royals.
Andrew McCutchen serves as designated hitter and bats second, Bryan Reynolds plays in right field and bats third, Nick Gonzales plays second base and bats fourth, Henry Davis stays at catcher and bats seventh and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stays at shortstop and ninth in the lineup.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his 18th start of the season for the Pirates and his first in a week.
Heaney dominated in his most recent start vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on June 30, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finishing with just three hits and a walk allowed, while posting seven strikeouts in the 7-0 win.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Kansas City Royals
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
CF Alexander Canario
C Henry Davis
1B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
