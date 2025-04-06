Yankees TV Announcer Rips Pirates Front Office
The Pittsburgh Pirates are facing mounting criticism from fans and media alike after a relatively quiet offseason, with even opposing broadcasters calling out the team’s reluctance to spend in free agency. The Pirates' 2-7 start has only amplified the critics.
During the New York Yankees’ broadcast of their game against the Pirates on Sunday, longtime Yankees announcer Michael Kay highlighted the Pirates’ eight-year drought in signing multi-year free agent deals, and pointed out the fans growing frustration with a reluctant front office.
"You know, we talked about the Pirates not doing much at all during the offseason," Kay said. "The free agent contracts they signed were all one-year deals to veterans—just to kind of flesh out the roster. [Players like] Tham, McCutchen, Heaney—no multi-year deals."
Kay then revealed a staggering statistic that will come as no surprise to Pirates fans: "The last multi-year free agent deal they signed was in November of 2016—Ivan Nova."
"Their owner has been here at the ballpark this weekend, and he's getting jeered every time they see his face," Kay added.
His broadcast partner, former MLB catcher John Flaherty, echoed the frustration, noting the visible anger from Pirates fans.
Flaherty emphasized the passion of Pittsburgh’s fanbase, saying, "We’ve noticed for two days already—especially on Opening Day—the frustration of the fan base here in Pittsburgh. Such a great sports town, great sports fans. They're craving a winner again here with the Pirates."
Kay pushed back against the idea that Pittsburgh is too small of a market to compete, pointing to successful franchises like the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Cleveland Guardians as proof that small-market teams can contend with smart investments.
"And the thing that has really angered the fans the most," Kay continued, "is they have an all-time pitcher, Paul Skenes, who has just electrified the baseball world, and they did nothing to build a competitive team around him."
The criticism comes as the Pirates languish at the bottom of the NL Central through the first ten games of the season, despite flashes of promise from young stars like Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. With owner Bob Nutting facing increasing backlash, pressure is mounting for the front office to make meaningful moves—or risk continued alienation a fanbase desperate for a return to contention.
For now, the message from Pittsburgh is clear: The patience of Pirates fans has run out.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates