Pirates' Andrew Heaney Falters in Another Defeat to Brewers
PITTSBURGH — Left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney had another poor outing vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, as the Pittsburgh Pirates lost 7-1 in the series opener at American Family Field.
The Pirates make it three straight defeats, as they lost both 2-1 on Aug. 9 and 14-8 on Aug. 10 vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. They also fall to 3-5 on the season against the Brewers and now three consecutive defeats against them as well.
Pittsburgh drops to 51-69 on the season and 17-40 on the road, while Milwaukee improves to 74-44 overall and 40-20 at home.
Heaney would give up a leadoff home run to Brewers second baseman Brice Turang, who crushed a sinker over the middle of the plate 406 feet to center field and putting the home team up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
Heaney then loaded the bases with two outs, giving up a single to Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich singled, walking first baseman Andrew Vaughn and hitting third baseman Caleb Durbin with a pitch.
He would get out of the inning without giving up more runs, forcing right fielder Sal Frelick to pop out into foul territory.
The Pirates tied the game in the top of the third inning, as catcher Joey Bart took a sinker off of Brewers left-handed pitcher José Quintana and put sent it just over the right field wall for a solo leadoff home run, making it a 1-1 game.
This marked the second home run for Bart in 2025, with his first coming in an 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 7.
Pittsburgh looked to take the lead in that inning, as shortstop Jared Triolo singled and made it to third base with one out after a failed pickoff attempt from Quintana. First baseman Liover Peguero struck out then left fielder Tommy Pham flew out, as the road team didn't capitalize.
The Brewers quickly retook the lead, as Heaney left a 73.2 mph curveball over the middle of the plate, that Yelich sent 395 feet to center field, making it a 2-1 game with one out in the bottom of the third inning.
Vaughn singled, then Durbin bunted and moved Vaughn to second base with two outs. Frelick singled, scoring Vaughn, and moved to second base on the throw, then center fielder Brandon Lockridge singled, soring Frelick, putting Milwaukee up 4-1.
Shortstop Joey Ortiz singled, moving Lockridge to third base, and stole second base on a throwing error from Bart, which allowed Lockridge to score, giving the Brewers a 5-1 lead.
Heaney gave up one more run, as he allowed a leadoff double to left fielder Isaac Collins, who moved to third base on the single from William Conteras, then scored on a sacrifice bunt from Vaughn, as Milwaukee led 6-1 after four innings.
This ended Heaney's outing, giving up nine hits, two walks, six runs and five earned runs over four innings and 90 pitches. Heaney also gave up three home runs and seven earned runs in his last game against the Brewers at American Family Field on June 24 in a 9-3 defeat.
Right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart returned from almost five weeks out with left knee inflammation and threw three innings for the Pirates, giving up an earned run and posting five strikeouts.
Collins hit a leadoff triple off Shugart and Contreras singled, scoring Collins to make it a 7-1 lead for Milwaukee in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a double in the top of the sixth inning, which was the final hit and just the third of the game for the Pirates, who struggled from the plate throughout this matchup.
The Pirates will try and even up the series with the Brewers in the next game on Aug. 12, with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. (EST).
