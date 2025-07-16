Livvy Dunne Had All-Star Game Request for Pirates' Paul Skenes
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes dominated for the National League in the 2025 All-Star Game, and girlfriend Livvy Dunne couldn't get enough of it.
Skenes got the start for the National League against the American League at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, his second career All-Star start after doing so as a rookie in 2024.
He began with back-to-back strikeouts of second baseman Gleyber Torres and left fielder Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers and capped it off by forcing New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge into a groundout, finishing with a scoreless outing.
Skenes threw 14 pitches, 12 four-seam fastballs and nine strikes, with four of his fastballs hitting 100 mph, becoming the first pitcher in All-Star game to do so in the Statcast era (since 2015).
He also became the first MLB pitcher that started the All-Star Game in the first two seasons of his career. He is also one of five players ever that started multiple All-Star games from the beginning of their MLB career.
Dunne attended the game and watched another incredible performance from Skenes, as he continues dominating in the MLB.
The couple flew together on a private jet from Minneapolis, following the conclusion of the Pirates series vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, July 11-13.
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz and his family joined them on the private jet, as he competed in the Home Run Derby on July 14.
Cruz put on a show for baseball fans, hitting 21 home runs in the First Round, tied for the lead with third baseman Junior Caminero.
He also hit six of the farthest home runs in the period, with his 513 foot home run tying the the record for a home run in the competition since 2016, outside of the 2021 edition at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.
Cruz became the first Pirates player that made it out of the first round of the Home Run Derby and his 34 home runs also rank as the most in the competition for the franchise.
Dunne and Skenes supported Cruz that day and then hit the All-Star Game red carpet, where they stunned.
She regularly attends Skenes' starts, coming to PNC Park or traveling all over to watch him pitch.
The two started dating at LSU, where Skenes won a National Title in 2023 and Dunne starred as a gymnast, before retiring after this most recent season. The duo also featured in GQ magazine, wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
