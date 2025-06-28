Pirates Add Oneil Cruz Back to Lineup
Oneil Cruz returns to the lineup for the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting at center field in today's game against the New York Mets at PNC Park.
Cruz will man center field, replacing Alexander Canario, and will bat fifth in the lineup.
Cruz has struggled in June, slashing .148/.247/.210 for an OPS of .457, with 12 hits in 81 at-bats, two doubles, one home run, five RBIs, 10 walks to 32 strikeouts and eight stolen bases.
He made a poor defensive play back vs. the Rangers on June 20, which Pirates manager Don Kelly defended him on, then jogged out a double play vs. the Brewers at American Family Field on June 24, where Kelly did take Cruz out for Canario.
Veteran Adam Frazier will replace Tommy Pham in left field, and will bat leadoff.
Andrew McCutchen will play designated hitter and bat second. Right fielder Bryan Reynolds will bat third.
Nick Gonzales and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stay at second base and third base, respectively, while batting fourth and ninth,.
Joey Bart comes in at catcher, taking over from Henry Davis, and will bat fifth in the lineup.
Gold Glover Ke'Bryan Hayes mans his usual third base in place of and will bat sixth in the lineup.
Spencer Horwitz returns to the lineup at first base and will bat seventh.
Left-handed starting pitcher Baily Falter makes his 17th start of the season.
First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the New York Mets (6/28/25)
LF Adam Frazier
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
1B Spencer Horwitz
3B Ke'bryan Hayes
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
