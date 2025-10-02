Pirates Legend Likely Leaving in Offseason
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have many tough decisions when it comes to who they bring in and leave out next season, including on one of the best players in franchise history.
Andrew McCutchen just finished his 12th season with the Pirates and his third season in his second stint back with the team in 2025, after signing a one-year, $5 million deal, which he has done each of the past three campaigns.
He slashed .239/.333/.367 for an OPS of .700 in 135 games with the Pirates this season, with 114 hits, 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, 67 walks to 118 strikeouts.
McCutchen is a free agent and turns 39 years old on Oct. 10 and if he plays in 2026, it will mark his 18th MLB season in his long and storied career.
Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette spoke about McCutchen's future on 93.7 The Fan and said that it's likely he won't come back in 2026, especially with general manager Ben Cherington returning.
"I think the reunion tour's over. I do," Mackey said. "It's kind of sad. I feel bad saying that. I think Cutch is going to look for more of a regular role and I don't think the Pirates can't afford to pay a DH that didn't produce all that much last season. I took Ben Cherington coming back as Andrew McCutchen not coming back. Maybe and hopefully I'm wrong, but that was my interpretation."
McCutchen returned to the Pirates came as he wanted to be a part of a winning team and make the playoffs, neither of which happened during this second stint.
The Pirates have undergone seven straight losing seasons since 2019 and haven't made the playoffs in 10 years and since McCutchen's first stint, from 2013-15.
Pittsburgh finished this season 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.
McCutchen had success with the Pirates during that first stint from 2009-17, winning the 2013 National League MVP, becoming a five-time All-Star from 2011-15, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner from 2012-15 and winning the 2012 Gold Glove Award.
He has slashed .281/.372/.467 for an OPS of .839 in 1,713 games and 12 seasons with the Pirates. He also has 1,781 hits, 986 runs, 351 doubles, 45 triples, 248 home runs, 875 RBIs, 186 stolen bases and 885 walks, plus 2,962 total bases.
McCutchen ranks amongst the best Pirates hitters of all-time, including third in home runs, fourth in walks, fifth in extra bases hits (644), sixth in RBIs, seventh in both doubles and total bases and ninth in hits.
He also ranks ninth in games played, 10th in WAR (42.9) and sixth in offensive WAR (50.3).
The Pirates fans gave McCutchen a standing ovation when he came off the field in the home finale in the 11-1 win over the Athletics at PNC Park on Sept. 21
McCutchen said after the game that he didn't know if he'd come back to the Pirates next season, but that he does want to play in the MLB in 2026.
“We’ll see what happens," McCutchen said. "Obviously, a lot of that stuff is out of my control, so I just need to do my part. I do want to continue playing, so wherever that may be. I’m looking forward to seeing where the offseason takes me. We’ll move on from there. I’ve got six games left, so I’ll try to finish the season strong.”
