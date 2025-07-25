Pirates Announce Bryan Reynolds Bobblehead
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had some successful bobblehead releases this season and have one more coming out this season for a current player.
The Pirates announced that they are releasing a Bryan Reynolds bobblehead for Sept. 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.
The bobblehead of Reynolds depicts him wearing a black tank top with him on the front of it, wearing the City Connect jersey on it. He also has a bat laying on his shoulders, a black Pirates hat, with white pants, black socks, black and yellow shoes, plus Valr Energy, the sponsor, and "Bryan Reynolds", in yellow lettering at the bottom.
The Pirates have had successful bobblehead releases this season, including one of right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes on April 19 vs. the Cleveland Guardians and one commemorating the life of local rapper Mac Miller on July 19.
Fans waited hours in line for both bobbleheads, with just 20,000 bobbleheads released for each game for two sellout crowds.
The Pirates announced an electronic voucher for the Skenes bobblehead that fans would receive when scanning their ticket for the game, so that everyone would get one. However, they didn't do this for the Miller bobblehead.
Both games had the two highest attended games at PNC Park in 2025, with a season-high 38,041 fans coming for the Miller bobblehead and 37,713 fans coming for the Skenes bobblehead.
The Pirates landed Reynolds in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Jan. 15, 2018, which sent Andrew McCutchen the other way.
He is currently in his seventh season with the Pirates and has played in 885 games. He has slashed .272/.345/.460 for an OPS of .805, with 912 hits, 178 doubles, 28 triples, 132 home runs, 461 RBIs and 338 walks to 845 strikeouts with a 19.0 WAR.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract on April 25, 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and also the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college (Vanderbilt).
He makes $12,250,000 this season, second on the Pirates behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who makes $15,411,500. He will then make $14,250,000 in 2026 and then $15,250,00 each season from 2027-2030 with a club option of $20,000,000 in 2031.
He had another successful season with the Pirates in 2024, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
Reynolds has struggled this season, slashing .237/.294/.382 for an OPS of .676, with 90 hits in 380 at-bats, 21 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and 30 walks to 113 strikeouts.
He also had recent trade rumors, with the Kansas City Royals, but this bobblehead insinuates that he'll be around for the rest of the season.
