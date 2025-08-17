Pirates Go For Series Win vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates face off against the Chicago Cubs for the last time at Wrigley Field in 2025, aiming for a series win.
The Pirates won 3-2 in the series opener over the Cubs on Aug. 15, thanks to a go-ahead solo home run from Jack Suwinski in the top of the ninth inning. They lost the last game, 3-1 on Aug. 16, with the Cubs bringing in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, breaking the deadlock and evening up the series.
Pirates manager Don Kelly made four changes to his lineup ahead of the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs.
Right-handed starting pitcher Javier Assad takes over for the Cubs, which brings back left-handed batters, first baseman Spencer Horwitz and Suwinski for the Pirates. Horwitz bats second and Suwinski will bat sixth and play center field.
Ronny Simon takes over in right field and bats leadoff for the third time in the past four outings, since the Pirates recalled him on Aug. 13.
Bryan Reynolds will move from right field and serve as designated hitter in place of Andrew McCutchen, while still batting third.
Tommy Pham stays in left field, but drops two spots in the lineup to fourth, completing the Pirates outfield.
Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but drops one spot to fifth in the lineup, Jared Triolo stay at shortstop, but moves from leadoff to seventh in the batting order, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will play third base and bat ninth, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Joey Bart stays on at catcher and bats eighth, completing the Pirates lineup vs. the Cubs.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski makes his first start in three months for the Pirates, taking the mound against the Cubs.
Mlodzinski, who earned the final spot in the rotation ahead of Opening Day, made nine starts for the Pirates, posting a 1-4 record, a 5.67 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 12 walks and an opposing batting average of .311.
He struggled in his last start vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 17, as he allowed seven hits, four earned runs and a walk over 3.1 innings pitched in the 5-2 defeat.
Mlodzinski went down to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 21 and returned on June 11, coming out of the bullpen. He had much more success as a relief pitcher, with a 2.55 ERA over 35.1 innings pitched and 34 strikeouts to eight walks in 15 appearances.
First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. Cubs
RF Ronny Simon
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Jack Suwinski
SS Jared Triolo
C Joey Bart
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
