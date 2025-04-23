Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Criticizes Season Shutdown Suggestion
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter/outfielder Andrew McCutchen reiterated his desire to keep playing the rest of the season and onwards.
David Todd tweeted out that the Priates shouldn't focus on McCutchen, who isn't a 'priority'. He also said that they should focus on Jack Suwinski, Henry Davis and Billy Cook, and trade him McCutchen to a contender if McCutchen wanted that.
"Cutch deserves all the love he gets, but this season is basically already over," Todd wrote. "Cutch has a 92 wRC+ so far this season & is a below-average OF at this point. It's not like they are sitting Juan Soto when he doesn't play."
"Play him, don't play him, he shouldn't be a priority if there is any other player that they can give ABs & try develop: Suwinski, Davis, Cook, etc. What they should do, right now, is trade him to a competitive team IF he would be interested & there are any takers."
McCutchen vehemently disagreed with that sentiment and told Todd that he has no intentions of leaving the team or shutting his season down.
"Well thank God ur not a GM," McCutchen said. "Didnt know the season only lasted thru the month of April."
McCutchen also said that he will leave Twitter soon and that he needs to get outside.
"Im about to get off this app," he wrote. "It truly is a dark and depressing place. Let me go touch grass."
McCutchen has slashed .246/.348/.404 for an OPS of. 752 in 18 games for the Pirates this season, with 14 hits in 57 at-bats, with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and nine walks to 11 strikeouts.
He hit his second home run in the latest game vs. the Los Angeles Angles at Angels Stadium on April 22, a three-run shot that helped the Pirates in their 9-3 win.
McCutchen is now at 237 home runs, which is just three off of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente at 240, which ranks third in franchise history.
He served mostly as a designated hitter last season, playing in 120 games, with 104 hits, 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs and slashing .232/.328/.411 at 38 years old for the Pirates.
The Pirates selected McCutchen with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Fort Meade High School in Fort Meade, Fla. They convinced him to forgo his commitment to Florida, offering him a $1.9 million signing bonus.
McCutchen made his MLB debut in June 2009 and had a great rookie campaign, slashing .286/.365/.471, while adding 124 hits, 26 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 54 walks to 83 strikeouts. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
He continued to improve over the years that followed, with five consecutive All-Star appearances for the NL from 2011-15, four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 2012-15 and a Gold Glove Award in 2012.
McCutchen won the NL MVP in 2013, as he slashed .317/.404/.508 with 185 hits, 38 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs 84 RBIs, 27 steals and 78 walks to 101 strikeouts. He also helped the Pirates end a streak 20-consecutive losing seasons and make the Playoffs for the first time since 1992.
The Pirates traded McCutchen after the 2017 season to the San Francisco Giants. He spent part of the 2018 season there, before they traded him to the New York Yankees.
He signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies that offseason, keeping him there through the 2021 season. He also played the 2022 season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
McCutchen re-signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $5 million contract before the 2023 season. He would do the same prior to the 2024 season and again for this season, marking his 12th with the franchise.
He has played in 1,596 games, made 1,681 hits, 332 doubles, 45 triples, 827 RBI, 186 stolen bases and 827 walks, while slashing .284/.375/.475 in his 12 seasons with Pittsburgh.
