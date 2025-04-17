Pirates Star Close to Returning to Outfield
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had one of their stars fielding for most of this season, but that may change in the near future.
Pirates star Bryan Reynolds played three of the first four games vs. the Miami Marlins in the outfield, but has played all but one game since at designated hitter, not starting vs.. the St. Louis Cardinals on April 7 at PNC Park.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyzk said back on April 2 that Reynolds had right triceps soreness, but recently changed that on April 9 to a teres major muscle strain.
The injury that Reynolds had prevented him from throwing, but allowed him to hit. Tomcyzk said that he is progressing on that front, as Reynolds played catch out to 70 feet, with no issues throwing.
Tomcyzk gave his most recent update on April 16, saying that Reynolds will cut his throwing program is and is "really close" to playing in the outfield again, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
He has struggled from the plate so far this season, slashing .211/.269/.352 for an OPS of .621. He has 15 hits in 71 at-bats, four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs, with six walks to 25 strikeouts.
Reynolds is coming off a successful season with the Pirates, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds came to the Pirates in 2018 along with pitcher Kyle Crick and $500,000 of international bonus slot money, after the team traded McCutchen and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants.
He signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract in April 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college, as Reynolds played for Vanderbilt.
Reynolds has slashed .275/.350/.468 for .819 OPS, with 832 hits, 160 doubles, 26 triples, 124 home runs, 417 RBIs, and 314 walks in his six seasons with the Pirates.
