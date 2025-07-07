Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Has Interesting Trade Clause
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is a potential trade candidate this season, but has a part of his contract that makes it more difficult than others.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Reynolds has a no-trade clause for six teams, which includes the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.
Reynolds is having the worst season of his career, slashing .229/.294/.380 for an OPS of .674 in 85 games, with 76 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 45 RBIs and 30 walks to 97 strikeouts, plus a -0.6 WAR.
He also has struggled fielding, with a -6 outs above average, fourth worst for a right fielder in the MLB
All of the teams on his no-trade list are competing for a spot in the postseason and most have strong outfields, especially the Mets, Yankees and Dodgers.
The Padres might make sense for Reynolds, as they have worked through multiple players in left field, without much success. Reynolds has played 371 games in left field, despite starting in right field in 2025.
The Kansas City Royals have shown interest in Reynolds, as the two-time All-Star will continue drawinga attention from around the league through the MLB trade deadline at the end of July.
Reynolds also signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract on April 25, 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and also the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college (Vanderbilt).
He makes $12,250,000 this season, second on the Pirates behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who makes $15,411,500. He will then make $14,250,000 in 2026 and then $15,250,00 each season from 2027-2030 with a club option of $20,000,000 in 2031.
Teams that want Reynolds must pay that large contract and also give the Pirates a considerable trade haul, compensating for the talent they're losing.
The Pirates landed Reynolds in a trade with the Giants on Jan. 15, 2018, which sent Andrew McCutchen the other way.
Reynolds is the longest current tenured member of the Pirates, earning his promotion on April 20, 2019.
He had a successful season with the Pirates in 2024, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds is currently in his seventh season with the Pirates and has played in 879 games. He has slashed .272/.346/.461 for an OPS of .807, with 898 hits, 173 doubles, 28 triples, 132 home runs, 456 RBIs and 338 walks to 829 strikeouts with a 19.0 WAR.
