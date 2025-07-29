Pirates' Mitch Keller Makes Potential Final Start vs. Giants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start their three-game series vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, July 28-30, with one of their pitchers potentially starting his final game with the team.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller takes the mound for the Pirates against the Giants, where he'll make his 22nd start in 2025.
Keller is one of the most valued starting pitchers heading into the MLB trade deadline on July 31, with teams like the Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and New York Yankees all reportedly showing interest in him.
This could mark his final start in a Pirates uniform, but recent reports show the Pirates aren't absolutely going to trade him at the deadline.
Keller had a solid outing in his most recent start vs. the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on July 22, allowing three runs over six innings pitched, while posting five strikeouts in the 8-5 victory.
He has had an excellent season, despite a 4-10 record in 21 starts. He has 15 quality starts, tied for the most in the MLB. A quality start is when a starting pitcher throws six innings and allows three runs or fewer.
Keller has a 3.53 ERA over 125.0 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .239 opposing batting average, a 1.16 WHIP and his innings pitched rank 19th most in the MLB.
The Pirates will take on Giants left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who is making his MLB debut. MLB Pipeline ranks Whisenhunt as the Giants' third best prospect.
Spencer Horwitz, who normally starts at first base, will come off the bench if he does play in this one. He has struggled throughout his career against lefties and is currently batting .143 this season vs. southpaws.
Liover Peguero makes just his second start since coming back up from the minor leagues on July 18, playing first base and batting seventh, as he bats right-handed, unlike Horwitz who bats left-handed.
This will mark his first start at first base this season for the Pirates and manager Don Kelly confirmed recently that Peguero is his backup first baseman. Peguero most recently started at second base in the series opener vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 25.
Tommy Pham will stay in left field, but take over as the leadoff hitter for the Pirates. This marks his 10th time leading off this season and the first time since July 19 vs. the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park.
Bryan Reynolds won't start vs. the Giants, his first time not in the lineup since the June 20 in the series opener vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park.
Andrew McCutchen returns at designated hitter, with Reynolds not starting there as he did last game, and bats second.
Alexander Canario will take over in right field, with Jack Suwinski heading to the bench, and bat sixth for the Pirates, making his 10th start there in 2025 and his first start since July 22 vs. the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park.
Oneil Cruz will continue on in center field and bat fourth again, rounding out the Pirates outfield.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base, but drops from second to third in the batting order, Ke'Bryan Hayes plays third base and moves up one spot to fifth in the lineup, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa completes the Pirates infield, playing shortstop and batting ninth.
Henry Davis will make his second straight start at catcher and will stay at eighth in the batting order.
First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Francisco Giants
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
RF Alexander Canario
1B Liover Peguero
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates