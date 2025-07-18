Pirates Reveal First Lineup vs. White Sox
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates begin the second half of the season, as they host the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park with a changed lineup.
Oneil Cruz returns to center field and bats fifth for the Pirates, after not starting the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 13, taking over from Jack Suwinski.
Cruz departed the previous game vs. the Twins on July 12 in the top of the eighth inning. He hit a single, but limped to first base, resulting in Pirates manager Don Kelly replacing Cruz with pinch-runner Tommy Pham.
He would pinch-hit for catcher Henry Davis in the ninth inning of the following game, then participated in the Home Run Derby the next day, where he made the Second Round, the first Pirates player that made it that far in the competition.
Joey Bart takes over from Davis at catcher and will bat sixth in the lineup, making his second start in three games.
Pham stays in left field, but takes over at leadoff, making it his eighth game doing so for the Pirates this season.
Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and third in the batting order, rounding the outfield out for the Pirates.
Pittsburgh keeps the same infield, with Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop, Nick Gonzales at second base and Spencer Horwitz at first base.
Horwitz moves from leadoff to seventh in the batting order, while Hayes goes down one spot from seventh to eighth in the lineup. Gonzales and Kiner-Falefa stay at fourth and ninth in the batting order, respectively.
Andrew McCutchen also continues on at designated hitter and second in the batting order for the Pirates.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will make his 20th start of the season for the Pirates, opening up the series vs. the White Sox.
Falter last pitched vs. the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 9, where he allowed two home runs and three earned runs over 4.2 innings and 74 pitches.
He has had a strong season overall, with a 6-4 record over 19 starts, a 3.79 ERA over 97.1 innings pitched, 59 strikeouts to 34 walks, a .235 opposing batting average and a 1.20 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Chicago White Sox
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
1B Spencer Horwitz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
