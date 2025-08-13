Twins Sign Pirates Bullpen Arm
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher recently landed with another MLB team, where he'll likely finish the season with.
Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported that the Minnesota Twins signed left-handed relief pitcher Génesis Cabrera to a minor league deal and that Cabrera will report to Triple-A St. Paul.
The Pirates designated left-handed relief pitcher Génesis Cabrera for assignment on Aug. 4, as they made room for right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo on the 26-man roster, who made his season debut vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park that same day.
Cabrera went on waivers, but after no team picked him up, he cleared them and the Pirates outrighted him to Indianapolis on Aug. 7, according to the transactions log.
While it isn't officially announced, it's likely Cabrera elected free agency and signed with the Twins afterwards.
The Pirates signed Cabrera to a one-year major league contract on June 26, optioning right-handed pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks to Indianapolis and designating right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton for assignment.
Cabrera pitched in nine games for the Pirates, allowing six runs over 11.0 innings pitched for a 4.91 ERA, one hold, seven strikeouts to one walk, hitting one batter, a .279 opposing batting and a 1.18 WHIP.
He made his debut in the series opener vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 27, throwing 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball in the 9-1 win
His most recent outing came in the 8-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2, where he gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cabrera pitched for the Mets in May and then after they designated him for assignment, he signed with the Chicago Cubs, where he finished with a 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings pitched in 10 outings, they also designated him for assignment.
He spent his first four seasons in the MLB solely with the St. Louis Cardinals, before they traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023, where he pitched through the 2024
The Pirates have a bullpen with just one left-handed pitcher in Ryan Borucki, who came off the Injured List on Aug. 2. They also traded left-hander Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners on July 30 for right-handed pitching prospect Jeter Martinez.
Pittsburgh has seven right-handed pitchers in their bullpen, including Braxton Ashcraft, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez, Cam Sanders, Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart.
Kelly praised Cabrera for his work ethic during his time with hte Pirates and that he worked well with his teammates and pitching coach Oscar Márin.
"Yeah he threw the ball well and knowing him from the other side, but not knowing him personally, just the teammate that he was, the way that he was willing to work, worked hard on a lot of different things, sliders specifically, with Oscar [Marín] and the guys and threw the ball well," Kelly said. "Just a tough move that we had to clear up a spot for Ovi'."
