Pirates Conclude Season with Braves Road Series
The Pittsburgh Pirates (69-90) conclude their 2025 campaign this weekend with a three-game road series against the Atlanta Braves (75-84) at Truist Park, closing a season that has pivoted toward evaluating talent for the future.
The final month has functioned as an early audition for 2026, with the promotions of prospects like pitchers Bubba Chandler and Hunter Barco, as well as catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores.
The Braves have won nine of their last ten games, with a loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday that snapped a nine game winning streak.
For the opening game on Friday, Pittsburgh will send veteran right-hander Mitch Keller to the mound in what could be his last start as a Pirate. Trade rumors surrounded Keller at the trade deadline, and will likely continue all off-season.
The Pirates' recent call-ups are central to the team's plan to build a competitive roster for next season. Chandler, ranked as the top pitching prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, has looked MLB-ready in his last two starts. He figures to slot in the Opening Day rotation as long as he stays healthy through Spring Training.
Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco, MLB Pipeline's No. 82 overall prospect, was promoted by Pittsburgh earlier this week and earned the win in his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds.
Barco expressed the collective excitement of the young players arriving in the majors, telling reporters after the game, “This is what everyone's been talking about the last couple years, getting that group up here. We're here and ready to win some baseball games".
He, along with Chandler and Flores, are among the nine players from the Pirates' 2025 Triple-A affiliate to make their MLB debuts this season, and most are expected to compete for roster spots next spring.
This weekend's series against the Braves offers a final opportunity for these emerging players to make their case before the offseason.
Key Stats
- Pirates' Pitching Prowess: Team ERA (1.64) is lowest in MLB over last seven days
- Bounceback Braves?: Loss on Wednesday snapped a nine game winning streak
- The Pirates and Braves have met a total of 2,190 times. The Pirates lead the series 1,120-1,054.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Friday, 7:15 PM EDT at Truist Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (6-15, 4.22 ERA, 144 K)
- ATL: LHP Joey Wentz (5-6, 5.46 ERA, 89 K)
- Key Battle: Keller vs Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (.389 AVG, 1.310 OPS, 3 HR, 4 RBI in 18 career AB against Keller)
Game 2: Saturday, 7:15 PM EDT at Truist Park
- PIT: RHP Bubba Chandler (3-1, 4.56 ERA, 25 K)
- ATL: RHP Spencer Strider (7-13, 4.45 ERA, 126 K)
- Key Battle: Chandler vs Braves 1B Matt Olson (First career matchup between Chandler and all Braves hitters)
Game 3: Sunday, 3:15 PM EDT at Truist Park
- PIT: RHP Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.57 ERA, 39 K)
- ATL: RHP Charlie Morton (9-11, 5.89 ERA, 148 K)
- Key Battle: Morton vs Pirates OF Tommy Pham (.273 AVG, 2 HR, 3 RBI in 11 career AB against Morton)
Players to Watch
- SP Bubba Chandler (PIT): 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 6 K in last start
- OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): .300 AVG, .462 OBP, 1 HR, 2 2B in last seven days
- SP Spencer Strider (ATL): 5 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB in last start
- OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL): .286 AVG, 1.214 OPS, 3 HR, 8 BB, 6 RBI over last seven days
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates