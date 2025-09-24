Hunter Barco Makes Pirates History in MLB Debut
PITTSBURGH — Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco took the MLB mound for first time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, making franchise history in the process.
Barco joined the Pirates on Sept. 23, as they brought him up from Triple-A Indianapolis, ahead of the series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
He came in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Pirates, making his MLB debut, and had a 4-2 lead to start out with.
Barco got a hard liner against his first batter, Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte, but it went right at Pirates right fielder Alexander Canario for the first out.
He then gave up a single to pinch-hitter Miguel Andujar, before getting a grounder from first base Spencer Steer, with Andujar out at second base.
Barco did allow a single to shortstop Elly De La Cruz, putting runners on the corners, but got second baseman Matt McClain to hit into a ground out, keeping the Reds behind.
He finished his first MLB appearance with 15 pitches, relying on his sinker and splitter mostly, but also going to his slider.
Barco's performance proved crucial, as the bullpen kept the Reds scoreless and the Pirates took the 4-2 victory.
He also earned his first MLB win in the victory, as right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo only went 4.2 innings, and the official scorer named Barco as the most effective relief pitcher.
Barco becomes the first left-handed pitcher in Pirates history to win his first game since Paul Maholm did so on Aug. 30, 2005. He is also the first Pirates pitcher earn a win in their MLB debut since teammate/right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows did so on Sept. 28, 2024 vs. the New York Yankees at Yankees stadium.
He is also the fourth left-handed relief pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to earn a win in their debut. This includes Frank Carpin in 1965, Joe Gibbon in 1960 and Bill Werle in 1949.
Barco joined the Pirates after they took him in the second round with the 44th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Florida.
He had Tommy John surgery prior to getting drafted, which pushed his professional debut back until July 20, 2023.
Barco made two starts with the Florida Complex League Pirates, then six starts with Single-A Bradenton to close out 2023.
He made 14 starts in 16 appearances with High-A Greensboro in 2024, earning promotion to Double-A Altoona, but dealt with a stress response in his left leg, which ended his season after two starts there in July.
Barco had a great start to his 2025 campaign with Altoona, with a 1-0 record in five starts, allowing no runs, nine hits, three hit batters and four walks, while posting 30 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .132 in the month of April.
He set a franchise record with the longest scoreless inning streak to start a season at 25.2 innings pitched. He also earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Award in April.
Barco earned promotion to Indianapolis on May 6, finishing with a 0.00 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched with Altoona, 34 strikeouts to seven walks, a .131 opposing batting average and a 0.70 WHIP.
He made 17 starts in 21 outings with Indianapolis before this impending call up, with a 3-1 record, a 3.79 ERA over 73.2 innings pitched, 82 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .215 opposing batting average and a 1.37 WHIP.
MLB Pipeline ranks Barco as 82nd best prospect in baseball, the fourth best prospect in the Pirates system, the third best pitching prospect behind right-hander Bubba Chandler, who is at the MLB level, and Seth Hernandez, who the Pirates took sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.
