Pirates Make Third Base Change vs. Rockies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start their first series back from the trade deadline against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, with a big change in their infield.
The Pirates recalled Jared Triolo from Triple-A Indianapolis and have him starting at third base vs. the Rockies plus batting eighth in the lineup.
Triolo has struggled massively from the plate in 2025 at the MLB level, slashing .158/.253/.266 for an OPS of .519 in 55 games, with 22 hits in 139 at-bats, six doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 17 walks to 29 strikeouts.
He has played all four infield positions for the Pirates this season, with 12 starts and 24 games played at first base, 10 starts and 11 games played at second base, 10 starts at third base and 13 starts in 14 games played at shortstop.
The Pirates sent Triolo to Indianapolis on July 11 and he slashed .209/.370/.326 for an OPS of .696 in 14 games, with nine hits in 43 at-bats, two doubles, one home run, two RBIs and 11 walks to nine strikeouts.
Triolo takes the spot of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who the Pirates traded to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started at third base in the series finale vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 30, moves back to his usual spot at shortstop and ninth in the lineup.
Tommy Pham, who didn't start vs. the Giants in the last game, comes back in at left field, taking over from Jack Suwinski, and will bat sixth.
Both Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Tommy Pham stayed with the Pirates past the trade deadline, despite them having expiring contracts.
Joey Bart returns to catcher, taking over from Henry Davis, and will bat seventh in the lineup vs. the Rockies.
Bryan Reynolds stays at right field and third in the lineup and Oneil Cruz continues on at center field, but moves down one spot to fifth in the lineup for the Pirates.
Spencer Horwitz will leadoff and play first base again and Nick Gonzales keeps going at second base, but moves up one spot back to fourth in the lineup.
Andrew McCutchen rounds out the Pirates' lineup, serving as designated hitter and batting second.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, who is on an expiring contract, is still with the team and will start the series opener vs. the Rockies.
Heaney starred in his latest outing vs. the Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 26, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and hitting a batter, while posting four strikeouts in the 2-0 win.
He has a 5-9 record in 21 appearances and 20 starts for the Pirates in 2025, a 4.79 ERA over 107.0 innings pitched, 78 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .248 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP and his 20 home runs allowed ranked tied for 10th most in the MLB.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Colorado Rockies
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
C Joey Bart
3B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
