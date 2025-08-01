Pirates Announce Roster Moves Following Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made roster moves following the trade deadline, bringing back some familiar faces.
The Pirates announced that they recalled right-handed pitchers in starter Thomas Harrington and reliever Kyle Nicolas, plus infielder Jared Triolo from Triple-A Indianapolis. They also ended the rehab assignment of left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Borucki and reinstated him to the active roster off the injured list.
Harrington spent time with the Pirates this season, as they selected his contract on April 1 and made his debut that same day vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Stadium.
He struggled in that outing allowing seven hits, four walks and six earned runs with just two strikeouts over 90 pitches in four innings in the 7-0 loss.
He made his second appearance against the St. Louis Cardinals in his PNC Park debut on April 7, but this time, from the bullpen.
Harrington came in during the sixth inning and had a solid outing, closing out the final four innings in the 8-4 win.
He became the first Pirates pitcher to earn a four-inning save since Jason Christiansen did so in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Expos on July 17, 1998.
The Pirates sent Harrington back down to Indianapolis on April 10 and he spent almost four months there before they recalled him.
He has started 18 of 19 games he's pitched at Triple-A, with a 7-8 record, a 5.48 ERA over 90.1 innings pitched, 84 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .256 opposing batting average and a 1.35 WHIP.
Harrington ranks as the fifth best prospect in the Pirates system, according to MLB Pipeline.
The Pirates traded away left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals on July 31 and Harrington has a chance to earn a spot in the rotation.
Nicolas didn't make the opening day roster and pitched in four games with Indianapolis before his first call-up, allowing six earned runs in 4.2 innings for an 11.57 ERA.
He came up to the Pirates on April 10, who recalled him from Indianapolis and placed him in the bullpen.
Nicolas made seven appearances for the Pirates, allowing nine earned runs over 7.2 innings pitched for an ERA of 10.57, eight walks to six strikeouts and a .294 opposing batting average.
The Pirates sent Nicolas back down to Indianapolis on May 4, as they activated right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana off the bereavement list.
Nicolas made nine appearances with Indianapolis and performed much better, with just one earned run allowed over 9.2 innings pitched, a 0.98 ERA.
The Pirates recalled Nicolas on June 3, taking the spot back from Tanner Rainey, who the Pirates designated for assignment.
Nicolas made three appearances in his most recent stint with the Pirates, allowing three hits, a walk and an earned run in 4.1 innings pitched for a 2.08 ERA, two strikeouts and an opposing batting average of.188.
The Pirates sent Nicolas back down to Triple-A on June 11 and he made 17 appearances, posting a 3.38 ERA over 21.1 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to 10 walks and a .232 batting average.
Nicolas takes the place of right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar in the bullpen, who the Pirates traded to the New York Yankees on July 31.
Triolo has struggled massively from the plate in 2025 at the MLB level, slashing .158/.253/.266 for an OPS of .519 in 55 games, with 22 hits in 139 at-bats, six doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 17 walks to 29 strikeouts.
He has played all four infield positions for the Pirates this season, with 12 starts and 24 games played at first base, 10 starts and 11 games played at second base, 10 starts at third base and 13 starts in 14 games played at shortstop.
Triolo also went on the 10-day injured list on April 6 with lumbar spine strain, before the Pirates reinstated him on April 17.
The Pirates sent Triolo to Indianapolis on July 11 and he slashed .209/.370/.326 for an OPS of .696 in 14 games, with nine hits in 43 at-bats, two doubles, one home run, two RBIs and 11 walks to nine strikeouts.
Triolo takes the spot of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who the Pirates traded to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30.
Borucki has made 29 relief appearances for the Pirates this season, with 1-3 record, a 5.26 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .228 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
He had a good start to this season, with a 2.55 ERA over 18 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched through May 13, with 15 strikeouts to five walks, a .167 opposing batting average and a 0.85 WHP.
Borucki has pitched his worst since then, with an 11.25 ERA over his last 11 appearances, with 10 earned runs over 8 innings, before going on the Injured List on June 21 with low back inflammation.
He takes over from left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who the Pirates traded to the Seattle Mariners on July 30.
The Pirates face the Colorado Rockies for a weekend series at Coors Field, Aug. 1-3.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates