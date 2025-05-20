Pirates Second Baseman Placed On 60-Day Injured List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates changed the status of an injured infielder, amongst a slew of roster moves.
The Pirates transferred second baseman Nick Gonzales from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List. They did this so they could put right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson on the 40-man roster, as they placed right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day Injured List and wanted Mattson on the MLB roster.
This doesn't change much for Gonzales, who has spent almost two months on the Injured List and hardly played for the Pirates in 2025.
Gonzales hit a two-run home on Opening Day vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 27, but limped during his home run trot and Pirates manager Derek Shelton took him out afterwards.
Shelton later revealed that Gonzales hit two foul balls off his left ankle in a Spring Training game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 19, which continued to give him pain.
The Pirates placed Gonzales on the 10-day Injured List on March 28 with a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle and recalled Enmanuel Valdez as infielder depth.
Gonzales started out using a scooter for moving around, before graduating to a walking boot and then eventually back to both feet.
He started performing all baseball activities and agility drills on May 6. Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk reported on May 14 that Gonzales was finishing up baserunning this week and that they would re-assess him.
The Pirates eventually had Gonzales start his rehab assignment with Indianapolis on May 16. He has played two games so far and has no hits in six at-bats with three strikeouts.
Gonzales had a solid campaign for the Pirates in 2024, slashing .270/.311/.398 with 97 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 49 RBIs with 18 walks to 74 strikeouts in 94 games.
He played just 35 games for the Pirates in 2023, after they called him up for the first time on June 23. He slashed .209/.268/.348 with 24 hits, eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 13 RBIs and six walks.
