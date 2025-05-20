Pirates' Oneil Cruz Back in Lineup vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have one of their main starters back in the lineup against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Oneil Cruz will return to center field and to the leadoff spot in the second game vs. the Reds, after not starting/playing in the series opener on May 19.
He started the previous two games vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, leading off and playing in center field, while also coming in during the top of the ninth as a pinch-hitter on May 16.
Cruz struck out with the bases loaded in that 8-4 loss while striking out three times the next game and four times in the most recent outing on May 18, as the Pirates suffered a sweep at the hands of their in-state rivals. He finished with no hits in nine at-bats vs. the Phillies.
He missed six straight games for the Pirates after he awkwardly slid early, stealing on a walk against the Atlanta Braves on May 10, forcing him to leave. He has dealt with lower back pain and is still day-to-day, according to manager Don Kelly.
Spencer Horwitz also returns to first base and will hit fifth in the batting order. He started the final two games vs. the Phillies, his first appearances for the Pirates after missing all of spring training and the MLB season as he worked back from a right wrist injury.
Alexander Canario, who started last game in center field, will move to left field, taking over for Tommy Pham, and will hit sixth in the lineup, dropping one spot.
Adam Frazier returns to second base, while Jared Triolo moves to shortstop, taking over from Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Frazier and Triolo will hit eighth and ninth in the lineup, respectively.
Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base, but will drop six spots to seventh in the batting order.
Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and Joey Bart will continue on at designated hitter, right field and catcher, respectively, while hitting second, third and fourth in the lineup.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter makes his 10th start of the season. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
C Joey Bart
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Alexander Canario
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
2B Adam Frazier
SS Jared Triolo
